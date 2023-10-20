Driver behind 2015 Paqpaqli supercar crash sentenced to community service

Paul Bailey, the driver of a supercar that careered into dozens of spectators during a charity event in 2015, injuring more than 20 people has been sentenced to community service after entering an unexpected guilty plea to related criminal charges this morning.

Another one of the 13 people charged, Julian Manara, also admitted the charges during today’s sitting before magistrate Victor Axiak and received a lesser community service order.

23 spectators were injured when Bailey lost control of his Porsche 918 Spyder and crashed through barriers into the crowd.

Bailey and Manara had been charged together with Tonio Darmanin, Tonio Cini, Agostino Degiorgio, Jonathan Tonna, Kevin Perry, Melvin Haber, Ian Keith Cilia Pisani, Jonathan Bruno, Julian Mannara, Christopher Sultana, David Bugeja and Brian Gatt with involuntarily causing grievous bodily harm, as well damage to various motor vehicles, through imprudence, carelessness and non-observance of regulations.

Bailey, represented by lawyer Giannella De Marco, received a sentence of 300 hours of community service, with Manara being sentenced to 200.

First to admit guilt was Manara, his lawyer, Stefano Filletti, informing the court that the change of plea was being made “in the light of the position taken by the victims who had not only had their civil claims settled, but who agree that in the event of an early guilty plea, it would be acceptable that a community service order be awarded.”

The prosecution did not object to the separation of proceedings and said they would defer to the magistrate’s decision.

Manara was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service with a cancer charity and to pay one thirteenth of the court expenses.

Immediately after Manara’s admission, Bailey’s lawyer, Giannella De Marco made the shock announcement that he was withdrawing his request to present evidence and would also be filing an admission of guilt. Community service was also suggested by the defence and not objected to by the prosecution.

Lawyer Joe Giglio, for Tonio Darmanin reiterated that his client was pleading not guilty.

The magistrate asked whether anyone else wished to plead guilty. Some of the defendants replied that they would first need to discuss this with their lawyers, while others declined.

Lawyer Michael Grech, representing some of the victims, declared in open court that the position taken by the parte civile, namely that of agreeing to a community service order rather than formal punishment, was only valid until the next sitting, after which the parte civile would be taking a different position and would be insisting with the court on a different punishment in case of conviction.

The case was adjourned to December.

Lawyers Roberto Montalto, Michael Grech, Shazoo Ghaznavi, Alessia Zammit Mackeon and Franco Debono are amongst the lawyers appearing for individual victims as parte civile.