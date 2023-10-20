Police to charge number of people over extremist material, money laundering

Police will be arraigning a number of people on charges related to disseminating extremist material and money laundering, later today.

The individuals who are to be arraigned today are understood to have links to the same group of alleged Islamic radicals charged in June this year.

Ajil Al Muhsen, Adnan Maashi,Yazan Abduklaziz, Ahmed Kadas, Khalil Al Mahmoud , Ahmed Ahmed, and Mohammed Mohammed, all of whom are from Homs in Syria, remain in preventive custody, accused of distributing material aimed at inciting acts of terrorism; recruiting or encouraging persons to carry out acts of terrorism or to travel abroad as part of a terrorist plot; receiving and providing training on the use of firearms and explosives specifically for terrorism-related purposes; financing or organising overseas travel for terrorism-related training and disseminating extremist material which supports terrorist activity.

In addition to these charges, the seven men arrested in June are also accused of conspiracy to commit a crime, conspiring with persons overseas to commit a crime in Malta, conspiring with an armed group “for the use or or display of physical force in promoting any political objective,” and forming part of a criminal organisation.

Al Muhsen was further accused of tampering with a passport that had been issued to another person and attempting to make use of it.

More to follow.