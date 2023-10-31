Youths arrested after stealing car in Ħamrun

Two youths have been arrested over the theft of a car in Santa Venera.

The police said last Sunday, at around 11:20pm, they were doing rounds in the locality when they noticed two suspicious persons in a Volkswagen Polo.

When the vehicle was stopped by the police, the car’s driver did not have a valid driving licence.

Further investigations revealed the car had just been stolen from Triq Brighella, Ħamrun. The two were arrested, and taken to the Floriana lockup for further investigation.

They will be charged in court at around 11am in front of magistrate Nadine Lia.