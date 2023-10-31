Yorgen Fenech can summons Ram Tumuluri, Darren Debono as witnesses in Caruana Galizia murder trial

The former director of Vitals Global Healthcare, Ram Tumuluri and former footballer turned alleged fuel smuggler Darren Debono are to be added to the list of defence witnesses during Yorgen Fenech’s trial by jury, a judge has decreed.

Earlier today, the Criminal Court, presided by Madam Justice Edwina Grima, upheld some of the requests made by Fenech’s defence team in court applications filed earlier this month, but rejected others.

Fenech’s lawyers are questioning evidence that, they say, indicates the involvement of Keith Schembri and others in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

During his submissions during the last pre-trial hearing, Fenech’s lawyers claimed that Keith Schembri had tried to frame Darren Debono for Caruana Galizia’s murder, and suggested that Tumuluri could also shed light on Schembri’s alleged involvement in the assassination.

The judge observed that although Fenech had gleaned this information from newspaper reports and not from any direct evidence in his possession, at this stage the court did not know what defence Fenech planned to raise and therefore could not exclude the relevance of this evidence offhand. It therefore upheld the request to have Debono and Tumuluri added to the list of witnesses.

The court, however, rejected Fenech’s request to call MaltaToday editor Kurt Sansone, Times of Malta journalist Jacob Borg and a representative from the Shift News to the witness stand so as to testify about reports about George Degiorio’s podcast interview with Reuters’ Stephen Grey and other stories about alleged attempts to “frame” Keith Schembri for the murder and threats to Schembri’s life.

Their testimony would be inadmissible, ruled the judge, because they would be testifying about something that was said to them by a third party and not something they experienced first hand.

Besides this, the judge pointed out that the individuals mentioned in the articles would themselves be testifying and so there would be direct evidence of what they had said to the journalists in question. The court also applied this reasoning to reject the request for the exhibition of the newspaper articles themselves.

Madam Justice Grima upheld a request to order the exhibition of Melvin Theuma’s testimony as well as court notes that were dictated during sittings in the case against five men accused of putting Melvin Theuma on the government’s payroll by giving him a fake job.

The request was granted because it was linked to the presidential pardon given to Theuma in return for his evidence against Fenech, said the court.