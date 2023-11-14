menu

Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Żejtun

Preliminary studies show that the victim was hit by a Toyota Vitz in Triq tal-Barrani, Żejtun

matthew_farrugia
14 November 2023, 9:22am
by Matthew Farrugia

A 47-year-old Qrendi resident is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Triq tal-Barrani, Żejtun.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning at around 7:45am. Preliminary studies show that the victim was hit by a Toyota Vitz being driven by a 26-year-old man from Naxxar. 

The victim was aided by a medical team before he was taken to hospital. He was later certified as having sustained serious injuries. 

Magistrate Martin Farrugia has been informed of the case and has launched an inquiry into the incident. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
