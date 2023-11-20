Police to charge man who stole €150,000 in electronic equipment, cash from shops across Malta

A 32-year-old Macedonian man is set to face charges today for a series of thefts across Malta totalling €150,000.

Investigations by the police showed the man carried out nine burglaries from shops in Valletta, Ħal Qormi, Sliema, Naxxar and Mellieħa. He stole a large number of phones and laptops, and stole cash from the Naxxar shop.

The police also said that he tried to break into shops in Birkirkara, Tarxien, Marsa and Gżira.

The man was identified through police investigations, and he was arrested on Saturday night in St Julian’s.

He will be charged in front of duty magistrate Abigail Crtitien at around 2:30pm.