menu

Police to charge man who stole €150,000 in electronic equipment, cash from shops across Malta

Accused carried out nine burglaries from shops in Valletta, Ħal Qormi, Sliema, Naxxar and Mellieħa and tried to break into shops in Birkirkara, Tarxien, Marsa and Gżira

karl_azzopardi
20 November 2023, 1:34pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
File photo
File photo

A 32-year-old Macedonian man is set to face charges today for a series of thefts across Malta totalling €150,000.

Investigations by the police showed the man carried out nine burglaries from shops in Valletta, Ħal Qormi, Sliema, Naxxar and Mellieħa. He stole a large number of phones and laptops, and stole cash from the Naxxar shop.

The police also said that he tried to break into shops in Birkirkara, Tarxien, Marsa and Gżira.

The man was identified through police investigations, and he was arrested on Saturday night in St Julian’s.

He will be charged in front of duty magistrate Abigail Crtitien at around 2:30pm.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.