[LIVE BLOG] Experts to testify in re-opened Caruana Galizia murder case

Experts from Europol are expected to take the witness stand in the newly re-opened compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech this morning

matthew_agius
28 November 2023, 10:01am
by Matthew Agius
1 min read
Yorgen Fenech is being charged for allegedly masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia
11:19 Cross-examined by Mercieca, Inspector Casha confirms that the inquriing magistrate had engaged him to search Schembri's office. He is asked to confirm to the court who had been present for the search. Casha asks to see the report. "I accessed the buidling....there were Superintendent Keith Arnaud, Inspector Kurt Zahra and inspector Keith Vella, Keith Schembri as well as a certain Mario Galea." He said he got the impression that Galea worked at Castille, as he had unlocked the doors. Matthew Farrugia
11:15 Inspector Charlot Casha testifies next. He had been instructed to download CCTV footage during the police search of Keith Schembri's office at the Office of the Prime Minister in the Auberge de Castille in Valletta. Asked by the magistrate as to whose office he had searched, Casha replies "a certain Keith Schembri." He had also been nominated by the inquiring magistrate to photograph exhibits passed on to him by Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi. The exhibts consisted of parts of Improvised explosive devices, IEDs, from other cases, which Curmi had been examining. He had presented the exhibits to the magisterial inquiry but this was the first time he was exhibiting them in court. Matthew Farrugia
11:11 Replying to another of Mercieca's questions, Cutajar said he was handed the devices during the evening of 26 November 2019 at the Zebbug police station. He referred to the evidence forms documenting this. "Did you ask why this particular one didn't have a charger?" asked the lawyer. Cutajar said that he had and that the police had gone again to search for the charger but did not find it. Matthew Farrugia
11:08 Cutajar refers to the report he has just presented. "This was an ASUS tablet, 3 or four year old model and discontinued." Its charging port uses a proprietary connector and the expert said he was unable to source a replacement. It was already discontinued in October 2020, he said. Merceica asked whether he could exclude it having been used. The battery was flat and the charging cable was not found, replied the expert. Matthew Farrugia
11:04 Court expert Keith Cutajar takes the stand now. He was asked to exhibit a copy of a report and data he had examined in Magistrate Neville Camilleri's inquiry in 2019. The data had been seized from a property in Mellieha and belong to Keith Schembri. Mercieca cross-examines the witness, asking about one of the exhibts - a tablet which he had not been able to extract data from because it did not have a charging cable. Matthew Farrugia
11:02 A fourth transcriber did not appear today, having informed the court that she was sick. The magistrate is not pleased, ordering the transcriber to present a medical certificate justifying her absence. Matthew Farrugia
11:01 Another transcriber takes the witness stand to exhibit copies of transcriptions of Keith Schembri's statements in November 2019. The first 65 pages long, a second 42 pages long, and a third with 38 pages. Matthew Farrugia
11:00 She exhibits copies of the transcriptions to the parties. Matthew Farrugia
10:58 The transcriber had also transcribed audiovisual statements released by Johann Cremona in November 2019, June 2020, and August 2022. Matthew Farrugia
10:53 The magistrate returns to the hall and the court is now in session. The first witness exhibits a transcription of a recording. "All throughout the recording they are referring to each other by their names, Melvin and Johan...and Peter" the transcriber says, replying to a question by Mercieca. The transcriber says that parts of the recordings could not be transcribed because of audio quality issues - interference and overlapping. Another transcriber takes the stand, as this witness trasncribed Melvin Theuma's audiovisual statment. Matthew Farrugia
10:50 In the meantime it is worth noting that the lead prosecutor in this case has changed after Deputy Attorney Philip Galea Farrugia was appointed to the Bench last Friday. He is replaced by Prosecutors Anthony Vella and Godwin Cini Matthew Farrugia
10:48 We are waiting for magistrate Rachel Montebello to return to the courtroom. Matthew Farrugia
10:45 Fenech is just being led into the courtroom now. He appears to be in good spirits, smiling at friends in the public benches. Matthew Farrugia
10:03 Good morning, Our senior court reporter, Matthew Agius is currently inside court where the newly re-opened compilation of evidence against businessman Yorgen Fenech is set to continue this morning. Matthew Farrugia

A magistrate is to begin hearing evidence in the newly re-opened compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech this morning to hear a number of specific witnesses.

Experts from Europol are expected to take the witness stand today, following a decision by the Court of Criminal Appeal, last October which noted that a number of experts slated to testify during the trial had never testified during the compilation of evidence. 

The court had ordered that the witnesses be brought to testify as they have information relevant to the murder trial.

Fenech’s defence lawyers had first requested the testimony, which is understood to relate to Keith Schembri, in 2018.

Two police officers, a former police inspector, and two foreign experts are expected to testify in the proceedings.

Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia is prosecuting. Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran, Charles Mercieca, and Marion Camilleri are Fenech’s defence counsel. 

