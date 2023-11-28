[LIVE BLOG] Experts to testify in re-opened Caruana Galizia murder case

A magistrate is to begin hearing evidence in the newly re-opened compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech this morning to hear a number of specific witnesses.

Experts from Europol are expected to take the witness stand today, following a decision by the Court of Criminal Appeal, last October which noted that a number of experts slated to testify during the trial had never testified during the compilation of evidence.

The court had ordered that the witnesses be brought to testify as they have information relevant to the murder trial.

Fenech’s defence lawyers had first requested the testimony, which is understood to relate to Keith Schembri, in 2018.

Two police officers, a former police inspector, and two foreign experts are expected to testify in the proceedings.

Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia is prosecuting. Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran, Charles Mercieca, and Marion Camilleri are Fenech’s defence counsel.