Man faces court for arson attack on recycling bins in Paola

A 49-year-old man accused of setting fire to recycle bins in Paola is to be arraigned in court on Thursday.

The man, from Bormla, was recorded on CCTV on Tuesday morning in Triq Fr Charles Plater around 4:20 am walking up to a series of iBiNs used to recycle metals, paper and glass.

After reaching into his pocket for what looks like a lighter, the man walks away, leaving a growing blaze behind him.

The same footage, uploaded on Facebook by GreenPak, the organisation responsible for iBiNs, showed multiple bins on fire in just over 40 minutes.

In a statement, police said the man was arrested on Wednesday morning in Paola.

A magisterial inquiry is still underway.