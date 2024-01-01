menu

Man murdered in Rabat street, police searching for suspect

First murder of the new year in Rabat • Male victim is understood to have been shot

1 January 2024, 4:36pm
by Kurt Sansone
Police cordoned off the street in Rabat where a man was shot dead by an unknown suspect (Photo courtesy One News)
A man was murdered in Rabat on Monday afternoon after he was shot following an argument in Triq Fidloqqom.

Police were informed at around 3:28pm that an injured man was lying on the ground with witnesses saying two shots had been heard.

The victim is understood to have been involved in an argument. He was certified dead by first responders from Mater Dei Hospital.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.

The street, in the area of Nigret in Rabat, was cordoned off and police investigations are ongoing.

This will be the first murder of the new year.

More details to follow.

