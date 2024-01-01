Man murdered in Rabat street, police searching for suspect

A man was murdered in Rabat on Monday afternoon after he was shot following an argument in Triq Fidloqqom.

Police were informed at around 3:28pm that an injured man was lying on the ground with witnesses saying two shots had been heard.

The victim is understood to have been involved in an argument. He was certified dead by first responders from Mater Dei Hospital.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.

The street, in the area of Nigret in Rabat, was cordoned off and police investigations are ongoing.

This will be the first murder of the new year.

More details to follow.