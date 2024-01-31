Three arrested in Paola during a routine traffic check

Three men were arrested on Monday, during a routine traffic check in Paola, Police said on Wednesday.

The inspection, conducted in Paola, revealed that the trio was in possession of a significant quantity of narcotics, suggesting intent beyond personal use.

The police halted a Peugeot 308, driven by a 38-year-old Hungarian residing in San Ġwann, with two additional Hungarian passengers.

Acting on suspicion, authorities conducted a search, discovering a pouch inside the driver-side door. This pouch contained eight plastic bottles containing a white substance believed to be cocaine.

On the driver's seat, another bag was located, containing multiple plastic containers holding what is suspected to be MDMA, encased in foil.

At the rear of the vehicle, a bag was found containing 11 paper bags filled with transparent containers, containing additional quantities of suspected substances, along with an amount of cannabis.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello initiated an inquiry into the matter.

The three individuals are in custody at the Police Headquarters and are expected to face charges later today.