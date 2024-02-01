Former Europol expert to testify in Yorgen Fenech compilation

A former Europol expert who examined a forensic clone of a mobile phone belonging to murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is to testify in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech.

Compilation proceedings against Fenech were reopened following an October 2023 ruling by the Court of Criminal Appeal. That ruling instructs the Magistrate presiding over the compilation of evidence to hear a number of specific witnesses, including a Europol expert who had extracted data from Caruana Galizia’s cloned phone.

The journalist and outspoken government critic was assassinated by means of a bomb planted inside her car in October 2017. The Tumas heir, who is indicted for complicity in Caruana Galizia’s murder, has been described as the mastermind behind the assassination plot. Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, were sentenced to imprisonment for 40 years after pleading guilty to carrying out the murder of the journalist, on the first day of their trial.

A third assassin, Vincent Muscat, is also currently serving a 15-year sentence for his role in the murder, having received a lesser sentence in return for information after reaching a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution.

A fourth man, Melvin Theuma, received a Presidential Pardon in return for turning state evidence on this case.

AG lawyers Anthony Vella and Godwin Cini are prosecuting.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri are assisting Fenech. Lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi are assisting the Caruana Galizia family as parte civile.