Man remanded in custody after importing 10 kilograms of cannabis

A 40-year-old man has been remanded in custody on charges relating to the importation of 10 kilograms of cannabis grass from Sicily.

Nicu-Cristinel Stirbu, a Romanian citizen residing in Germany, appeared before magistrate Victor Asciak on Friday, accused of drug trafficking and aggravated possession of cannabis.

Police inspectors Alfredo Mangion and Jonathan Cassar charged the man with trafficking the drug, possession of cannabis in circumstances which indicated that it was not intended for his personal use.

Stirbu was arrested after being stopped in Swieqi on Wednesday. Customs officers assisted the police in searching the Mercedes that he was driving, which seized the drugs - already divided into bags and ready to be sold.

The court was also told that it was not Stirbu’s first visit to Malta.

He denied the charges, pleading not guilty when asked by the court. His lawyer, Charles Mercieca, did not request bail.

The prosecution’s request for a freezing order over all Stirbu’s assets was upheld by the court.