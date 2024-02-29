Degiorgios in court accuse Abela and Cardona of being involved in HSBC heist

Convicted hitmen George and Alfred Degiorgio are expected to testify today, about allegations that former minister Carmelo Abela had been involved in a 2010 bank robbery attempt.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding over the ongoing libel case filed by former minister Carmelo Abela against ex-PN MP Jason Azzopardi over a Facebook post by the latter which linked Abela with the infamous attempted armed robbery at HSBC Bank’s Qormi head office in 2010.

In his April 2021 Facebook post, Azzopardi had also claimed that Abela received a €300,000 as payment for an alleged role in the robbery.

Abela had issued a categorically denial of Azzopardi’s claims and sued him for libel.

The Degiorgio brothers are currently in prison serving 40-year sentences for carrying out the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. In a sworn declaration made in January, they had claimed that former ministers Carmelo Abela and Chris Cardona had “given instructions in order for the heist at HSBC’s Head Office to go ahead.”