Employee admits to €17,500 theft of mobiles and smartwatches

A 34-year-old resident of Marsascala has confessed to the theft of mobile phones and smartwatches valued at 17,500 euros from his employer, a telecommunications company, approximately a year ago.

Additionally, the man, Luke Zammit, faces charges related to receiving stolen goods and selling some of the items.

According to the Prosecution, the incident came to light in January of last year when the police received a complaint from the company regarding one of its employees.

Surveillance footage captured Zammit leaving the premises with a box containing the mobile phones, which were intended for delivery to various company outlets. However, these devices never reached their intended destinations.

Police investigations also led to the recovery of the missing mobile phones after they were activated by their new owners.

Upon speaking with these individuals, it was revealed that the devices had been purchased from an outlet in Paola.

Upon further inquiry, the outlet owner disclosed that he had obtained the phones from Luke Zammit, leading to the arrest of the accused.

The case is currently awaiting sentencing by Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil, with a decision expected next week.

In the interim, the Magistrate has granted bail upon the payment of a 500 euro deposit and a personal guarantee of 2,000 euros.