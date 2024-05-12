Three men hospitalised with knife injuries after two separate arguments

Three people were taken to hospital on Saturday and Sunday after getting involved in arguments and suffering knife-related injuries.

The first occurred at around 9pm on Saturday at a hotel on Triq it-Turisti, St Paul’s Bay, a police statement said.

Preliminary investigations show that an argument between three Turkish people – 25-, 38-, and 52-year-olds who all reside in St Paul’s Bay – led to the older two receiving knife-related injuries.

The 25-year-old was arrested on-site and is currently being held by police to assist in investigations.

The 38- and 52-year-olds were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. There, the 38-year-old was certified with grievous injuries while the elder of the two was certified with light injuries.

Magistrate Carolina Farrugia Frendo has opened an inquiry and police are investigating.

The second unrelated argument took place in Ta’ Xbiex at roughly 1am on Sunday, a police statement said.

The argument took place in a bar along Ta’ Xbiex’s shore between an unspecified number of people. A 32-year-old man from the Philippines and Marsa resident received knife-related injuries.

After he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, he was certified with grievous injuries, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.