Man in hospital after being hit by car in Attard

Early morning traffic accident leaves man in hospital with grievous injuries

nicole_meilak
13 May 2024, 9:57am
by Nicole Meilak

A 68-year-old man was hit by a car in Triq il-Pitkali, Attard early on Monday morning.

Police were notified of the incident at 4:15am. Officials went on site and carried out a preliminary investigation.

According to their initial probe, the 68-year-old man from Żurrieq was hit by a Nissan NV200, which was being driven by a 46-year-old man from Gżira. This left him with grievous injuries.

A medical team went on site and delivered first aid on the victim. He was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

