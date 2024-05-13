Man in hospital after being hit by car in Attard
Early morning traffic accident leaves man in hospital with grievous injuries
A 68-year-old man was hit by a car in Triq il-Pitkali, Attard early on Monday morning.
Police were notified of the incident at 4:15am. Officials went on site and carried out a preliminary investigation.
According to their initial probe, the 68-year-old man from Żurrieq was hit by a Nissan NV200, which was being driven by a 46-year-old man from Gżira. This left him with grievous injuries.
A medical team went on site and delivered first aid on the victim. He was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
Police investigations are ongoing.