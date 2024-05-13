menu

Dylan Axiak identified as 21-year-old victim of Fgura electrocution death

Man from Marsaskala was working on a site in Fgura when he was electrocuted

nicole_meilak
13 May 2024, 1:38pm
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
Following news of his death, many of Dylan's friends and family expressed their sorrow
Following news of his death, many of Dylan's friends and family expressed their sorrow

Dylan Axiak is the 21-year-old man from Marsaskala who has died after suffering an electrocution whilst carrying out works.

According to police, Dylan was electrocuted whilst working on a site at Triq Mater Boni Consili in Fgura.

A medical team went on site to help the man. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead soon after.

Following news of his death, many of Dylan's friends and family expressed their sorrow, as he was described as a cheerful person and a good friend.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry.

Police and OHSA investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.