Dylan Axiak identified as 21-year-old victim of Fgura electrocution death
Man from Marsaskala was working on a site in Fgura when he was electrocuted
Dylan Axiak is the 21-year-old man from Marsaskala who has died after suffering an electrocution whilst carrying out works.
According to police, Dylan was electrocuted whilst working on a site at Triq Mater Boni Consili in Fgura.
A medical team went on site to help the man. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead soon after.
Following news of his death, many of Dylan's friends and family expressed their sorrow, as he was described as a cheerful person and a good friend.
Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry.
Police and OHSA investigations are ongoing.