Man in critical condition after falling down stairs in his home

A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after he fell down a number of steps in his home on Tuesday.

Police said that the accident happened at around 7:30pm in Triq il-Gamiem, Kerċem. It was explained that the victim fell while he was walking up some stairs in his home.

The man was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital after he was assisted by a medical team.

Magistrate Simone Grech launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.