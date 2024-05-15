menu

Man in critical condition after falling down stairs in his home

Police said a 63-year-old man in Kerċem fell as he was walking up the stairs before he was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital

15 May 2024, 11:56am
by Matthew Farrugia

A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after he fell down a number of steps in his home on Tuesday. 

Police said that the accident happened at around 7:30pm in Triq il-Gamiem, Kerċem. It was explained that the victim fell while he was walking up some stairs in his home.

The man was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital after he was assisted by a medical team.

Magistrate Simone Grech launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing. 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
