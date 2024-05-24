Motorcyclist hospitalised in St Julian’s traffic accident
Victim suffering from grievous injuries
A motorcyclist was hospitalised on Thursday after getting hit by a car in St Julian’s.
Police said the accident happened at around 5:15pm in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, after the victim, a 24-year-old man who was driving a Peugeot Tweet motorcycle, was hit by a BMW driven by a 46-year-old man.
The victim is from Qormi and the BMW driver resides in Santa Venera.
First-aid was administered to the motorcyclist, before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.