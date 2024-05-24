menu

Motorcyclist hospitalised in St Julian’s traffic accident

Victim suffering from grievous injuries

karl_azzopardi
24 May 2024, 8:42am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A motorcyclist was hospitalised on Thursday after getting hit by a car in St Julian’s.

Police said the accident happened at around 5:15pm in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, after the victim, a 24-year-old man who was driving a Peugeot Tweet motorcycle, was hit by a BMW driven by a 46-year-old man.

The victim is from Qormi and the BMW driver resides in Santa Venera.

First-aid was administered to the motorcyclist, before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
