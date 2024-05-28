Muscat in court: former PM pleads not guilty to criminal charges on Vitals fraud – follow live

A sense of uneasy anticipation hangs over Valletta like the pall of second hand smoke, ahead of the first set of arraignments in connection with the Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals fraud.

Disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, former energy and health minister Konrad Mizzi and the former chief of staff Keith Schembri, are amongst the group of 14 individuals and nine companies who will appear in the dock before magistrate Rachel Montebello, where they will be charged with money laundering, fraud and making fraudulent gain, as well as conspiracy to commit an offence punishable by imprisonment for more than fouryears and participating in a criminal organisation with more than ten members.

The police are out in force in Valletta, prepared to handle any potential unrest in the capital should the tinderbox built up by Muscat, but also by TV show host Manuel Cuschieri, catch a spark. The risk is evidently being taken very seriously with journalists and media houses assigned police protection during the arraignment.

In addition to the money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges, Muscat and Mizzi are to face charges of accepting bribes and corruption in public office, while Schembri will be charged with offences relating to the solicitation of bribes and abuse of his office to exact an unlawful advantage.

Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna and Karl Cini are to be charged alongside their firm with having knowingly assisted Muscat to accept bribes.

READ ALSO: Vitals inquiry: Grand Theft Malta

Steward Malta Management’s legal representative, lawyer David Joseph Meli, is being charged in both his personal capacity, as well as in representation of Steward Malta Management Ltd, of corrupting public officials - namely Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi.

Steward’s British IT manager, Clarence John Conger-Thompson and its auditor, Christopher Spiteri, will also be charged with bribery-related offences.

Spiteri alone is further accused of acting with grave dishonesty in carrying out the professional activity of auditor or accountant, as well as with making false declarations to a public authority, breaching professional secrecy and omitting or making false tax declarations for Pakistani entrepreneur Shaukat Ali Chaudhry and members of Chaudhry’s family. He is also accused of perjuring himself before the magisterial inquiry.

Spiteri in his personal capacity as well as that of auditor, together with Jonathan Vella, medical equipment supplier Ivan Vassallo and his business partner Mario Victor Gatt are being charged with false accounting, both in their personal capacities as well as in representation of Technoline Ltd and Eurybates Ltd.

READ ALSO: Keith Schembri ignored report that VGH chief misappropriated millions of public funds

Spiteri is also being accused, in his personal capacity as well as that of auditor, together with Jonathan Bondin and David Meli, as representatives of MTrace p.l.c. and Gateway Solutions Ltd, with having knowingly made false declarations to a public authority to obtain an illicit advantage.

The arraignment may well be a brief one - the defendants are being arraigned by summons and not under arrest, which does away with the need for lengthy bail submissions. On the other hand, some resistance - in the form of verbal submissions - is likely with regards to the gigantic freezing orders that are being requested by the Attorney General.

Prosecutors Francesco Refalo, Rebekah Spiteri and Shelby Aquilina, together with Police Superintendent Hubert Cini and Inspector Wayne Rodney Borg are asking the court to impose a freezing order of €30 million apiece on Muscat, Mizzi and Schembri. A freezing order of the same amount is being imposed on former Progress Press managing director Adrian Hillman and businessman Pierre Sladden, who are also being charged with money laundering.

READ ALSO: VGH top brass knew of early election in November 2016

Tonna and Cini are facing freezing orders for €20 million each, with another €20 million freezing order being requested against Nexia BT.A freezing order of €30 million each was requested against Christopher Spiteri and Jonathan Vella. A €32 million freezing order was requested for David Meli.

Other freezing orders have been filed against Ivan Vassallo (€11 million), Mario Victor Gatt (€7 million), Brian Bondin (€12 million) and Conger-Thompson (1 million). Freezing orders of the same amount were requested against their companies.

Should guilt be found, besides any sentence, the prosecution is requesting the court to order the confiscation of all assets up to those values and to order the perpetual interdiction of the defendants.

READ ALSO: A hand in every cookie jar: The projects Schembri and Mizzi sought to profit on