Muscat in court: former PM pleads not guilty to criminal charges on Vitals fraud – follow live
FOLLOW LIVE on MaltaToday • Former PM, former minister Konrad Mizzi and former chief of staff Keith Schembri among group of 14 and nine companies in the dock on money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges
A sense of uneasy anticipation hangs over Valletta like the pall of second hand smoke, ahead of the first set of arraignments in connection with the Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals fraud.
Disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, former energy and health minister Konrad Mizzi and the former chief of staff Keith Schembri, are amongst the group of 14 individuals and nine companies who will appear in the dock before magistrate Rachel Montebello, where they will be charged with money laundering, fraud and making fraudulent gain, as well as conspiracy to commit an offence punishable by imprisonment for more than fouryears and participating in a criminal organisation with more than ten members.
The police are out in force in Valletta, prepared to handle any potential unrest in the capital should the tinderbox built up by Muscat, but also by TV show host Manuel Cuschieri, catch a spark. The risk is evidently being taken very seriously with journalists and media houses assigned police protection during the arraignment.
In addition to the money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges, Muscat and Mizzi are to face charges of accepting bribes and corruption in public office, while Schembri will be charged with offences relating to the solicitation of bribes and abuse of his office to exact an unlawful advantage.
Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna and Karl Cini are to be charged alongside their firm with having knowingly assisted Muscat to accept bribes.
Steward Malta Management’s legal representative, lawyer David Joseph Meli, is being charged in both his personal capacity, as well as in representation of Steward Malta Management Ltd, of corrupting public officials - namely Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi.
Steward’s British IT manager, Clarence John Conger-Thompson and its auditor, Christopher Spiteri, will also be charged with bribery-related offences.
Spiteri alone is further accused of acting with grave dishonesty in carrying out the professional activity of auditor or accountant, as well as with making false declarations to a public authority, breaching professional secrecy and omitting or making false tax declarations for Pakistani entrepreneur Shaukat Ali Chaudhry and members of Chaudhry’s family. He is also accused of perjuring himself before the magisterial inquiry.
Spiteri in his personal capacity as well as that of auditor, together with Jonathan Vella, medical equipment supplier Ivan Vassallo and his business partner Mario Victor Gatt are being charged with false accounting, both in their personal capacities as well as in representation of Technoline Ltd and Eurybates Ltd.
Spiteri is also being accused, in his personal capacity as well as that of auditor, together with Jonathan Bondin and David Meli, as representatives of MTrace p.l.c. and Gateway Solutions Ltd, with having knowingly made false declarations to a public authority to obtain an illicit advantage.
The arraignment may well be a brief one - the defendants are being arraigned by summons and not under arrest, which does away with the need for lengthy bail submissions. On the other hand, some resistance - in the form of verbal submissions - is likely with regards to the gigantic freezing orders that are being requested by the Attorney General.
Prosecutors Francesco Refalo, Rebekah Spiteri and Shelby Aquilina, together with Police Superintendent Hubert Cini and Inspector Wayne Rodney Borg are asking the court to impose a freezing order of €30 million apiece on Muscat, Mizzi and Schembri. A freezing order of the same amount is being imposed on former Progress Press managing director Adrian Hillman and businessman Pierre Sladden, who are also being charged with money laundering.
Tonna and Cini are facing freezing orders for €20 million each, with another €20 million freezing order being requested against Nexia BT.A freezing order of €30 million each was requested against Christopher Spiteri and Jonathan Vella. A €32 million freezing order was requested for David Meli.
Other freezing orders have been filed against Ivan Vassallo (€11 million), Mario Victor Gatt (€7 million), Brian Bondin (€12 million) and Conger-Thompson (1 million). Freezing orders of the same amount were requested against their companies.
Should guilt be found, besides any sentence, the prosecution is requesting the court to order the confiscation of all assets up to those values and to order the perpetual interdiction of the defendants.
One lawyer points out that the pages indicated by the prosecution are simply where the magistrate begins to state what the charges are to be. “This so that one can appreciate the weakness and abuse that this request represents.”
Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell joined Filletti’s request, and added that the AG is giving as evidence the only part of the proces-verbal which isn’t evidence. Rather, this specific part of the inquiry specifies the amounts allegedly laundered, not the proceeds of the crime, accusing Refalo of confusing the two. Nicole Meilak
Franco Debono is building an argument on the fact that the actual evidential basis of the charges is not known. He reminds the court that the defendants are struck by an attachment order, calling it a “textbook case of inequality of arms”.
He says the lawyers need time to see and examine the exhibits in order to contest the freezing orders. “Maybe we aren’t as good as the Attorney General and can go through all the evidence in a week,” the lawyer says. “If the prosecutor is not capable of justifying them, and he is being evasive, then the subsidiary issue arises…. this is new territory, the law is still new.” Nicole Meilak
When the court asked the prosecution to identify the evidence relevant to the freezing order, Refalo pointed at the pile of boxes and computer towers. “This is the evidence,” he said.
One of the lawyers again asks the five prosecutors to indicate where the amount of criminal proceeds emerges from. Refalo responds: “If you just look at the 1200 pages that were disclosed to the defence, from page 1109 onwards, there is a list of the crimes their clients are accused of. We have the good fortune of having had an inquiring magistrate who took the initiative to do this.” Nicole Meilak
Lawyer Jason Grima, representing Christopher Spiteri, argues that his client testified four times before the inquiring magistrate without a lawyer or warning of his legal rights, alleging that he had been told by the magistrate that he didn't need one. He was surprised to have his offices raided and documents and computers seized a few days later. Nicole Meilak
From the witness stand, court registrar Franklin Calleja formally exhibits the inquiry file, known as the proces-verbal, to the court. Filletti asks the witness whether he could say what happened to the inquiry documents in the days between the conclusion of the inquiry and the delivery of the acts to the AG.
But Calleja replies in the negative. “I am not aware or informed of the contents of the inquiry.”
The court says it had already instructed the parties that the first evidence to be exhibited by the prosecution must be evidence relevant to the justification of the freezing orders. Nicole Meilak
Despite being a couple of floors up, the crowd’s chants of “Aħna Magħqudin” (We are United) can be heard from inside the courtroom.
Meanwhile, the court dictates a note in the acts, stating that the parties have all requested that the prosecution justify the amounts they requested be frozen. The court orders the prosecutors to identify the evidence it would be using, while reserving the right to decree on the matter at a later stage.
Prosecutor Refalo says the evidence is in the proces-verbal, calling the registrar of the Criminal Court to the Stand. Nicole Meilak
Lawyer Vince Galea says he had read the inquiry, and the process by which the sums were arrived at didn’t emerge clearly. He reminds the prosecution that they have confirmed the amounts on oath.
Franco Debono asks the prosecution to explain this process under oath. Debono, representing Sciacca Grill, is getting worked up now, pointing out that his client does not feature in the inquiry report. “I want the prosecutor to take an oath and indicate where this €20 million claim for Sciacca Grill comes from!” Nicole Meilak
The magistrate turns to the prosecution and asks what evidence they have to justify the freezing order. Refalo replies that the justification emerges “from the 1,200 pages of the inquiry”.
The lawyers begin to clamour their objections. The magistrate appears to be getting annoyed now and orders the lawyers not to talk over each other. Nicole Meilak
The defence team is still making their submissions regarding the freezing orders. Franco Debono said the Attorney General “should be eager to tell us” how the €20 million freezing order was decided against his client. Lawyer Giannella De Marco, for Meli and Gatt, also submits that the prosecution, “at this stage, when requesting these freezing orders, should first of all indicate the basis for the amounts they want to freeze.”
Steven Tonna Lowell explained that he made his request because, from the acts he had seen, Nexia BT, Karl Cini and Brian Tonna had not received the sums alleged. Lawyer Vince Galea argues that logic dictates that the court needs to have an idea before even temporarily upholding the freezing order requests. Nicole Meilak
A quick pause from the courtroom arguments. Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Facebook that the Prime Minister “lost control” of his own supporters after they protested outside of the law courts, “against [Abela’s] own wishes”.
”These are political pirates. Don’t let them use you to continue stealing public money while rubbishing Malta’s name and escaping with the money and our dignity.”
Filletti continues, saying that the court “must be convinced that at least there is a semblance of justification for the amounts requested to be frozen. The AG only needs to specify the documents upon which the amounts were established, not the entire inquiry.”
Furthermore, this exercise should have already been done to reach the amount requested, argued the lawyer.
Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, representing Bondin, says the inquiry mentions €2.3 million, but the Attorney General decided to impose a €12 million freezing order instead. The court must see what evidence was used to reach this figure, he argues.
Lawyer Jason Grima, representing Spiteri, said an amount in the thousands had been traced to his client by the inquiry, but he had been struck by a €30 million freezing order. Jonathan Vella did not feature in the inquiry as having taken “one cent”, he said. “So the AG should be made to justify these amounts.” Nicole Meilak
Lawyer Stefano Filletti points out that the attachment and freezing orders were not recommended in the inquiry, but instead came from the Attorney General. “So in the two days before the charges were issued, the Attorney General went through it and established the amounts,” he said.
”There is not one euro that is tied to Hillman. If not one expert concluded that Hillman moved a single euro, I want to know how the Attorney General arrived at the €30 million figure, euro by euro.”
He also points out that the Attorney General may suggest amounts for freezing orders, but this does not bind the court, he says. Nicole Meilak
Lawyer Edward Gatt says the defence needs time to examine the evidence before it can contest the freezing order, pointing out that the prosecution will exhibit the proces-verbal and use it to justify the requests. But in truth the obligation of disclosure binds the Attorney General to instruct the police to do so. “Is he expecting to exhibit the entire inquiry to substantiate the freezing order and then the court turns to me in the expectation of replying without having seen it?” Nicole Meilak
Lawyer Franco Debono insists on a justification of the amounts specified in the freezing orders. “Our client hasn’t been spoken to or given any disclosure. Usually during arraignments, there is a request for a freezing order, followed by arguments about it,” he said.
The court asks the lawyer what disposition of the law he is basing his request on. Prosecutor Refalo said it made chronological sense for the charges and evidence supporting them to be exhibited before discussing the request for freezing orders. Nicole Meilak
Now it’s the companies’ turn to answer to the charges. Court reporter Matthew Agius tells us that “the likelihood of anything other than a ‘not guilty’ plea is the same as that of an August snowstorm in Malta”.
And he is correct – the companies have all pleaded not guilty. Nicole Meilak
Brian Tonna tells the court he is a retired auditor, and pleads not guilty. Karl Cini, the last of the individuals to be charged, denies the charges against him. Nicole Meilak
All the people accused are being asked to submit their pleas. As is expected, everyone appears to be pleading not guilty. These include IT manager Clarence Conger Thompson, auditors Christopher Spiteri and Jonathan Vella, lawyer David Meli, medical equipment supplier Ivan Vassallo and his business partner Mario Victor Gatt.
Mtrace’s Brian Bondin tells the court he is a general manager and pleads not guilty. Adrian Hillman gives “university lecturer” as his profession and pleads not guilty. Businessman Pierre Sladden, also not guilty. Nicole Meilak
As Joseph Muscat is asked to plead, he says that he is self-employed, working as an advisor in economics and management. When asked to enter his plea, he replies: “Absolutely not guilty”.
Konrad Mizzi, who says he is a management consultant, also pleads not guilty. “Business owner” Keith Schembri similarly pleads not guilty. Nicole Meilak
Lawyer Vincent Galea, who is representing Joseph Muscat, is asking the court for permission to cross-examine Refalo. The court observes that the article of the law he based the request on applied to the Court of Magistrates as a court of criminal judicature, while this was the Court of Magistrates as a court of compilation and denies the request. "The court sees that the cross-examination takes place after the prosecution witnesses testify... and not after the reading of the charges by the Attorney General."
Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell, for Brian Tonna, Karl Cini and Nexia BT, informs the court that he wishes to make the same request, as does Giannella De Marco. Stefano Filletti and Franco Debono join them, explaining that the reason for the request is in order to establish how the amounts of the freezing orders were established. Nicole Meilak
After reading the list of offences. Refalo moves on to the requests for freezing orders against the accused. Should guilt be found, besides any sentence, the court is requested to order the confiscation of all assets up to those values and to order the perpetual interdiction of the defendants. Nicole Meilak
Go ahead and prepare yourself a warm beverage, maybe even go on your lunch break. The charges are still being read out, and we’re on page 19 out of 25. According to our senior court reporter: “At this point, over 45 minutes into the prosecutor's reading of monotonous and repetitive blocks of legal text, few people in the courtroom seem to be following what is being said.” Nicole Meilak
Refalo continues reading out the charges. Joseph Muscat is charged with, "in his role as Prime Minister, having requested, received or accepted for himself or on behalf of others gifts or promises or or offers of money, or promise thereof", in return for giving the gifter an undue advantage. Similar charges are read out against Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri. Nicole Meilak
Magistrate Montebello interrupts the prosecutor and allows Karl Cini to leave the courtroom momentarily, while the charges continue to be read out. The reason for this is unclear at this time. Nicole Meilak
Yes, the charges are still being read out. In fact, we are on page 17 of the charge sheet out of a total 25 pages.
Meanwhile Manuel Cuschieri has made his exit, declining to answer journalists’ questions as he walked through Republic Street. Labour supporters kept rushing to him to shake his hand or applaud him. Nicole Meilak
Often during arraignments, the defence "takes the charges as read," thereby exempting the prosecution from having to read out the charges. This time, the court is evidently taking no chances of having any potential fingerhold for fair trial rights breaches and so the charges are being read out in their entirety.
There are 32 charges in all, each a paragraph long, hence the long time needed to read them out. Nicole Meilak
”We need real leadership. We need this constant Government-fuelled tribalism to stop. Our politics needs to go beyond the Prime Minister's hyper-partisanship. We need justice to work without political pressure,” she wrote on Facebook.
”Today is a reminder of just how important the election on 8 June is. If you're still wondering about the value of your vote, look at Valletta today.”
After exhibiting the birth certificates and criminal record sheets for the defendants, one by one, prosecutor Francesco Refalo is reading out the charges at the request of the court. This should take a few minutes. Nicole Meilak
The magistrate is explaining to the lawyers how the proceedings will be held - they are to make questions and submissions in a particular order and where more than one lawyer is representing a single party, only one may address the court or witnesses.
Lawyer Stefano Filletti tells the court that Adrian Hilman resides in the UK has travelled to Malta to attend and is renouncing the right of speciality, choosing to contest the charges in Malta. Nicole Meilak
Magistrate Rachel Montebello has entered the courtroom. After taking roll-call of the defendants she warns everyone to keep things civil and maintain order. Nicole Meilak
Hall 22 is normally used for juries and criminal court sittings. To the left of the room there are the prosecutors and police officers. The rest of the ground floor appears to be occupied by defence lawyers, roughly 27. Journalists are sat in the public gallery. Nicole Meilak
There was some tension between journalists and supporters earlier on. Supporters were confronting journalists and accusing them of stirring the pot. Some took a bit of an aggressive tone towards our journalist Matthew Farrugia and others, shaming them for filming the commotion and accusing them of attempting to provoke the crowd.
It’s a long list – 14 people and 14 companies are going to be arraigned today. Joseph Muscat and Mizzi are facing charges of accepting bribes and corruption in public office. Keith Schembri is being charged with offences relating to the solicitation of bribes and abuse of his office to exact an unlawful advantage “through threats or abuse of authority”.
Brian Tonna and Karl Cini, are to be charged together with their firm Nexia BT with knowingly assisting Muscat to accept bribes. Former Progress Press director Adrian Hillman and businessman Pierre Sladden are also being charged with money laundering.
Meanwhile, a host of other lawyers, auditors and secretaries are being charged today. These are: David Joseph Meli, Clarence John Conger-Thomson, Christopher Spiteri, Jonathan Vella, Ivan Vassallo, Mario Victor Gatt and Brian Bondin. Nicole Meilak
