Victim injured with knife in St Paul’s Bay 5am argument
Police intervene at 5am altercation outside St Paul’s Bay establishment
A man was injured in an altercation at 5am outside a St Paul’s Bay establishment in which a knife was brandished.
Police said they had found a man, of Bosnian nationality residing in Birkirkara, 39 years of age, needing medical assistance due to serious injuries resulting from the use of a knife.
The aggressor fled the scene and his identity is unknown.
The victim was given assistance by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.