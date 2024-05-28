menu

Victim injured with knife in St Paul’s Bay 5am argument

Police intervene at 5am altercation outside St Paul’s Bay establishment

28 May 2024, 10:04am

A man was injured in an altercation at 5am outside a St Paul’s Bay establishment in which a knife was brandished.

Police said they had found a man, of Bosnian nationality residing in Birkirkara, 39 years of age, needing medical assistance due to serious injuries resulting from the use of a knife.

The aggressor fled the scene and his identity is unknown.

The victim was given assistance by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

