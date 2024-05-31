One of the perpetrators behind December 2016 hijack returned to country of origin

One of the perpetrators behind the December 2016 hijack of Afriqiyah Airways A320 that was flown to Malta has been returned to his country of origin.

“The Police led a return operation, during which they expelled from Malta a man who had served a prison sentence for terrorism and hijacking a plane, among other offenses. The man, who continued to refuse cooperation with the Principal Immigration Officer, was held in a detention centre until he was escorted out of the country in a return order operation,” the police said.

The flight had been on an internal flight from Sebha to Tripoli when it was diverted by the two hijackers who are understood to have threatened to blow up the plane. They were later found to have used imitation firearms.

All 111 passengers - 82 men, 28 women and an infant - and six crew members who were onboard the aircraft were released unharmed.

The accused, reportedly Muammar Gaddafi loyalists, were charged with terrorism-related offences as well as with being in possession of imitation weapons, using violence against a person on board the flight, holding people against their will, threatening the passengers, endangering the safety of the aircraft, making threats of violence, and attempting to cause financial or economic instability for a government or international institution.

The police said on Friday that the individual will be prohibited from ever returning to Malta or any other European country. During the operation the police were assisted by Detention Service Officials.