Gżira shop held-up at knife point, police searching for robbers

Two hooded men armed with a knife stole money from a shop in Gżira on Saturday evening.

At around 10pm on Saturday, two masked men entered a shop in Pjazza Memè Scicluna, Gżira, and demanded money from the cashier, a police report said.

One of the men was allegedly armed, it continued. No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for the robbers and Magistrate Ian Farrugia opened an inquiry.