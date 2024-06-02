menu

Gżira shop held-up at knife point, police searching for robbers

Two masked men, one allegedly armed with a knife, robbed a shop in Gżira at around 10pm last night

2 June 2024, 9:24am
by Staff Reporter

Two hooded men armed with a knife stole money from a shop in Gżira on Saturday evening.

At around 10pm on Saturday, two masked men entered a shop in Pjazza Memè Scicluna, Gżira, and demanded money from the cashier, a police report said.

One of the men was allegedly armed, it continued. No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for the robbers and Magistrate Ian Farrugia opened an inquiry.

