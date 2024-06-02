Gżira shop held-up at knife point, police searching for robbers
Two masked men, one allegedly armed with a knife, robbed a shop in Gżira at around 10pm last night
Two hooded men armed with a knife stole money from a shop in Gżira on Saturday evening.
At around 10pm on Saturday, two masked men entered a shop in Pjazza Memè Scicluna, Gżira, and demanded money from the cashier, a police report said.
One of the men was allegedly armed, it continued. No injuries were reported.
Police are looking for the robbers and Magistrate Ian Farrugia opened an inquiry.