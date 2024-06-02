Judge fines court administration for failing to produce testimony transcript

A judge has fined the court administration after finding it in contempt for failing to produce transcripts necessary for a ruling on a bail request.

On Monday, Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera ordered the court administration to acquire transcripts of a witness’s testimony to rule on a bail request.

However, in the next sitting on Thursday, the judge was told that no transcripts had been received.

Madame Justice Scerri Herrera described the situation as “tantamount to contempt of court” and criticised “administrative hiccups” for the delays. The Registrar of the Criminal Courts was fined €250 for contempt of court.

The judge then ordered that the Minister of Justice be notified of the decree.

The bail request was filed by a 27-year-old Norweigian man – whose name has been barred from publication by the court – who stands charged with raping his ex-partner. The alleged incident happened when she went to collect her engagement ring from his flat after their break-up.

The man was refused bail back on April 29 during his arraignment. Magistrate Lara Lanfranco then heard the woman testify two weeks later during the compilation of evidence.

After the judge once again refused bail, the man’s lawyers filed a request before the superior courts now that the woman’s testimony had been heard.

On Monday, the magistrate ordered for the transcripts and on Thursday, the the court administration was fined.

The man is represented by Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit, and Marion Camilleri