'Lilu king' to be charged over Fight Island altercation with police

Drug trafficking suspect Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, better known as Lilu King, will be charged in connection with a confrontation he had with police officers on Friday night.

At least two video clips of the incident were published on social media, showing Elmushraty arguing with a number of police officers, while Elmushraty was attending a boxing match.

It is understood that he will be charged with insulting and threatening the officers.

Elmushraty is currently out on bail on charges relating to involvement in an organised crime group with links to drug trafficking and money laundering.

One of his bail conditions is a curfew, requiring him to be at home between 9pm and 7am, but a court is understood to have granted Elmushraty a one-time extension to that curfew, which allowed him to remain outside from 9pm on Friday night until 2:30am the following morning.

It is understood that the exception had been granted by the court, despite opposition from the Attorney General’s office.