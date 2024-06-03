Four youths arrested in joint police operation for 'snatch and grab' jewellery thefts

Four young Italians have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an organised crime group responsible for a series of ‘snatch and grab’ jewellery thefts from people in entertainment establishments.

The incident came to light last Saturday when police received simultaneous reports requesting assistance at entertainment venues in Żebbuġ and St Julian's. Police arrived at the scenes, arresting two young men in Żebbuġ and two more shortly after in St Julian's.

Investigations conducted by specialised and district branches revealed that these youths had been frequenting crowded entertainment venues. While mingling with people, they would snatch necklaces from the necks of their victims and disappear into the crowd.

The four individuals arrested are aged 16, 18, 21, and 24, and reside in Italy. They were arraigned before Magistrate Nadia-Helena Vella on Sunday.

Two of the youths, aged 24 and 21, admitted to the charges and were sentenced to nine months and twelve months in prison, respectively. The other two, aged 16 and 18, pleaded not guilty but remain under preventive arrest.