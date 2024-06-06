Airport shoplifters plead guilty to stealing €535 worth of duty-free goods

Two Liverpudlian youths received suspended sentences after they admitted to stealing perfumes, cigarettes and rolling tobacco from a duty-free shop at the airport.

James Mahon, 19, a gas and electrical worker and bricklayer James Rooney, 22, both from Liverpool in the UK, appeared in the dock before magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil on Thursday on charges of aggravated theft.

Police Inspector Roxanne Tabone explained what had led to the arrests, telling the court that yesterday, the Malta International Airport police station was informed by the Duty-Free manager that two individuals had shoplifted items from a shop at the departure lounge.

The two defendants were identified and were subsequently found to be in possession of the stolen items. They were then arrested.

The charges were aggravated by number of items stolen, Punishment Maximum of three years imprisonment

Rooney and Mahon both admitted the charges and apologised in court. “I’m guilty. I take responsibility for my actions and apologise for taking everyone’s time,” Rooney told the court.

The prosecution exhibited the stolen objects in court, explaining that they would not be presented in court but would be returned to the victim, against a receipt. The total value of the stolen objects was €535, the court was told.

Making submissions on punishment, prosecutor Brendan Hewer said that due to early guilty plea, the defendants’ full cooperation and their contrition, the prosecution was not insisting on an effective prison term. Defence counsel Maria Karlsson fully concurred with the prosecution’s submissions, telling the magistrate that it “was a mischievous childhood error on their part.”

While waiting for the sentence to be compiled, Rooney earned himself a rebuke for yawning loudly in the courtroom. The magistrate reminded the defendant that the charges against him were “no joke”.

After reviewing the relevant sections of the law, a few minutes later, the court condemned both defendants to imprisonment for six months, which were suspended for two years.

Lawyer Brendan Hewer from the Office of the Attorney General prosecuted together with Police Inspector Roxanne Tabone.

Lawyer Maria Karlsson assisted the defendants as Legal Aid counsel.