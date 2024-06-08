Man suspected of 12 burglaries arrested during police chase in Naxxar

A 52-year-old Attard resident was arrested on Friday night by the Police only moments after being informed that a robbery was taking place in a building in Naxxar.

The police received information at 10:30pm that a suspect was attempting to enter a building in St George's Street, Naxxar.

The police immediately arrived at the scene, noting that the lights were switched on inside. Upon alerting the person indoors of the police outside, the suspect inside turned off the light and soon afterwards, the sound of a window pane being broken could be heard.

The suspect attempted to escape through a window into another road, with the police giving chase and apprehending the man.

The police said the suspect is now believed to have carried out 12 other burglaries in recent days.

He will be arraigned in court on Saturday at 11am before Magistrate Dr Monica Vella.