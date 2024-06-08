Young woman in critical condition after swimming accident near Comino

A 32-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she experienced difficulties while swimming near Comino.

Police said that at around 1:00pm on Saturday, their help was requested. The young Chinese woman was aided by the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps before she was taken to the Gozo General Hospital.

She was later certified as being in critical condition.

Magistrate Simone Grech was informed of the case and has launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.