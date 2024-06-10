Two men charged with robbing Gżira grocery store at knifepoint

Two men have denied armed robbery charges in connection with a hold-up at a grocery store in Gzira earlier this month.

Usri Mifsud and Jonathan Vella, both from Bormla, were arraigned in court on Monday accused of stealing €600 in cash, at knifepoint, from a Gzira grocery store on 1 June.

The men, both 22 years of age, appeared in the dock before Magistrate Leonard Caruana, accused of theft, aggravated by violence, means, time and value. The pair were also accused of carrying a knife in public without a police permit and detaining the cashier against his will and threatening to kill him with intent to extort money.

Mifsud, who told the court that he worked in plumbing and electricity, was further charged with recidivism and committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence which he had been handed last October.

While the men were waiting for their lawyer to arrive, before the court was in session, Mifsud appeared willing to confess. “If we made a mistake, we made a mistake. We are ready to return the stolen money,” he blurted out to the court.

The man persisted, despite the court telling him to speak to a lawyer before saying anything else. “I wasn’t in a good state. After my last court case I had been doing well but then something happened and problems started. I live with a friend… my children were taken away from me, my girlfriend made a fool of me, and we didn’t have enough to live on. My life didn’t stay the same,” Mifsud said, seeming to take a load off his chest.

At that point, lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young arrived in the courtroom, replacing the defence’s missing legal aid lawyer. Zammit Young informed the court that she would be assisting both defendants for the purposes of their arraignment, but as she had spoken to Jonathan Vella first, she could only represent him, going forward. The court requested the Agency for Legal Aid to appoint another of its lawyers to assist Mifsud from the next sitting onward.

When the arraignment got underway, police inspector Pawney explained that the police had investigated a hold-up at a shop, which had been reported on 1 June. The investigation had established that two men approached the cashier while brandishing a knife and had made off with €600 in cash.

Vella was identified from CCTV, being recognised despite having covered his face. Mifsud was also later identified and an arrest warrant was issued for the men, who were subsequently taken into custody last night.

The men had cooperated with the police and the knife used during the robbery had also been recovered from their residence, added the inspector.

The magistrate explained to the men the consequences of admitting the charges, pointing out to Mifsud that he was already under an 18 month suspended sentence.

Both defendants, after consulting with their lawyer, pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

Prosecutor Martina Calleja argued that it was too early a stage to release the men, due to the risk of them suborning witnesses, in particular the cashier.

Inspector Pawney submitted that the crime appeared to have been motivated by financial trouble and psychological issues on the part of at least one of the defendants. Mifsud had also recently been sentenced for theft, he said, adding that in view of the defendants’ socio-economic situation, there was a strong probability of further offences being committed.

Zammit Young submitted that one of the men was gainfully employed and that neither of them knew the victim, whose workplace in Gzira was far from their hometown of Bormla.

The court, after hearing submissions, ruled that it was very early in the proceedings and that the prosecution still needed to bring the person who was allegedly robbed to testify. That person worked in a shop open to the public, the whereabouts of which is known to the defendants, observed the magistrate.

“Besides this, the court notes that Usri Mifsud had committed these alleged crimes less than nine months after being convicted of similar offences.”

For these reasons, the court refused the bail request, but urged the prosecution to bring their civilian witnesses in as short a timeframe as possible.

The prosecution’s request for a protection order in favour of the shopkeeper who was allegedly robbed, as well his family and any other witnesses, was upheld by the court.

Prosecutor Martina Calleja from the Office of the Attorney General, assisted by police inspectors Shawn Pawney and Nico Zarb, asked the court to issue a protection order in favour of the cashier and to order that the defendants reimburse their alleged victim.

Lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young was appointed to assist the defendants as legal aid counsel.