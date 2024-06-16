Motorcycle driver in serious condition after colliding with a car

A 57-year-old motorcycle driver is fighting for his life after colliding with a car in Triq Burmarrad, Burmarrad.

Police said that the incident happened at around noon on Sunday. Preliminary studies show that the motorcycle and the vehicle were being driven in the same direction when they collided.

The driver was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia was informed of the case and has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are still ongoing.