Chris Fearne, Edward Scicluna, 13 others to be re-arraigned
The 15 defendants were originally summoned to be charged in court on 29 May, but at 8pm, some 11 hours into the arraignment, the proceedings were declared null • Follow live for the latest updates
A second attempt at arraigning former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, Central Bank Governor and former finance minister Edward Scicluna and 13 others is set to take place this morning, having been delayed by a week after by an application filed by the prosecution, requesting the court rescind a previous decision to declare the arraignment null.
The 15 defendants are all charged with fraud, with Fearne and Scicluna being additionally accused of misappropriation and making fraudulent gain by abuse of their position. Money laundering is amongst the charges facing other defendants.
Those to be charged alongside Fearne and Scicluna include former permanent secretaries Alfred Camilleri and Joseph Rapa, current permanent secretary Ronald Mizzi, adjudication committee members James Camenzuli, Manuel Castagna, and Robert Borg, financial controller Kenneth Deguara, and five lawyers: Kevin Deguara, Jean Carl Farrugia, Aron Mifsud Bonnici, Deborah Anne Chappell, and Bradley Gatt.
The 15 defendants were originally summoned to be charged in court on 29 May, but at 8pm, some 11 hours into the arraignment, the proceedings were declared null after the lawyers representing one of the defendants - law firm DF Advocates - claimed that the firm had not been validly notified with amended charges.
This claim was challenged by prosecutors from the Office of the Attorney General, who filed an application pointing out that the lawyers representing DF Advocates had themselves declared that they were appearing on its behalf at the very beginning of the sitting, at 11am. The prosecutors are arguing that the firm appeared to have decided, at 8pm, that it was no longer represented and had raised this issue with the court.
Superintendent Hubert Cini and police Inspector Wayne Rodney Borg will be prosecuting, assisted by prosecutors Francesco Refalo, Rebekah Spiteri and Shelby Aquilina from the Office of the Attorney General.
The magistrate is suspending the sitting until 1:30pm. We will be back with our live reporting then. Nicole Meilak
The magistrate starts to say that the sitting was being suspended, but Franco Debono interrupts him to make a “small submission.”
After pledging his respect to the court and the lawyers on the other side, he says “this court will have to hear the lawyers for 16 defendants and cannot adopt the same attitude as if it has just one”.
He repeats the argument about the defendants having been under one impression, only to be surprised by the court’s decision to uphold the Attorney General’s application. There were consequences to that decision, Debono says.
“Everyone had understood the consequences. At one point the court gave a decision, which I repeat we bow our heads to, that the compilation of evidence had started. With all due respect, this situation is not only illegal but creates an irremediable prejudice.”
The decision was “intrinsically unjust,” argued the lawyer. Nicole Meilak
Refalo dictated a note that the request for recusal did not fall within the parameters laid down in the law and should not be upheld. “Nothing has been brought to sustain the argument brought by the defence, to show that the Attorney General has received favourable treatment.” He says that the court had, in fact, rebuked the Attorney General when it deserved to be rebuked.
The Attorney General’s choice to arraign the defendants in this manner has no relevance to the request for abstention. “Finally, if decrees are given that don’t please some party or other, this does not necessitate the recusal of a court which is trying to keep order and ensure the correct administration of justice. Nicole Meilak
Refalo suggests that the court had been misled during the previous sitting, but Psaila interrupts, objecting to being accused of misleading the court and waving a copy of a judgement he had cited.
“Any time wasted, has not been wasted by the defence,” he argues, telling the court that the prosecution too had to do its best by its client. Nicole Meilak
Debono objects to having his submissions being cut short several times today. “We have rights too. When we stand up to speak, we have a right to be heard. It was the prosecution who chose to arraign 16 people at once…”
He warns that the defence would have to seek constitutional redress. Nicole Meilak
“All the points we raised are pertinent. We do it because we love what we do. The court gave a decree, and everyone, if not the entire country, was under the impression that the proceedings had not started. Now 19 days later, we find out that the court decided that they had,” Debono says.
Pledging undying respect and obedience to the court, the lawyer says the situation is all the result of bad choices by the prosecution. The prosecution had notified the defendants “in the most confused manner I have ever seen in my life.”
People had been charged “by mistake”, he says, and then the Attorney General had corrected its position in the space of a week.
It had been the court itself which raised the issue of notification, argued the lawyer. Psaila had immediately drawn the attention of the court to the problems with his client’s notification., Debono argues. Nicole Meilak
Debono adds that in charging 16 people at once, the prosecution should know that every defendant has the right to make their own submissions.
“We are doing our jobs. We shouldn’t come here saying that we’re veteran criminal lawyers facing only two prosecutors. The Office of the Attorney General has 60 lawyers working there.”
Debono, who spent hours last sitting making submissions on behalf of everyone, now tells the court that every lawyer had the right to make their submissions. He appears to be accusing the court of trying to rush things, and adopting an “almost antagonistic” attitude towards the defence. Nicole Meilak
It had been the prosecution’s decision to arraign the 16 people involved in this case together, argues Psaila. This had brought about a situation whereby every defendant is represented by his or her lawyer, who will make submissions for that defendant.
Tonna Lowell adds that in May 2024, this court had made a decision. In an application filed by the Attorney General days later, it was argued that the court had been mistaken and the court subsequently upheld the Attorney General’s argument.
“This is prejudicing the defence in the sense that 19 days had passed since the arraignment, while the defence was under the impression that the compilation of evidence would begin later this month,” argued the lawyer, saying that the defence was now in an “impossible position”. Nicole Meilak
Before the first witness can be called in, Ezekiel Psaila informs the court that the defence was requesting the magistrate’s recusal.
Between the handling of this case and the changing of a decree by this court on how the prosecution is to deal with DF advocates, the defence submits that there had been no material change meriting the decree being upheld by the Attorney General.
Subsequently, the defence also requested the court pronounce itself on the relevance or otherwise of the article 121D (Corporate liability) and the court abstained.
“The defence feels that this court is approaching its submissions differently to those of the Attorney General. Besides this, the defence feels it is being prejudiced by the manner in which the proceedings are being conducted because everything being submitted about its clients can apparently only be done by one lawyer.” Nicole Meilak
Magistrate Leonard Caruana, after writing down notes for several minutes, begins his decree.
The court said it had heard the defence’s request that its decree be revoked contrario imperio (on it’s own power) and seen the judgement it had filed in support of its arguments.
“The defence is insisting that the timeframe for the compilation of evidence should begin running from today’s date, because the last plea was entered today. This changes nothing from the fact that the compilation of evidence begins with the reading and confirmation of the charges on oath, which happened during the sitting of the 29 May 2024. For these reasons, it denies the request and confirms the decree it handed down earlier today.” Nicole Meilak
The defence, after delaying the compilation by weeks, is now complaining that it doesn't have enough time to prepare a contestation for prima facie.
Mercieca immediately stands up and asks the court to revoke the decree that it had just read out. He too asks the court for patience. “Patience? I have already decreed!”
The magistrate orders him to make his submission by dictating a note in the acts of the proceedings, which he proceeds to do.
Lawyer Roberto Montalto makes an analogy with trials by jury. Does it begin with the reading of the bill of indictment or when the plea is entered? “It is an identical situation in a different setting,” he said.
Ezekiel Psaila says that he had acted under the impression that the timeframe would start today. “My client’s defence is going to suffer because of a mistake by the Attorney General.”
Refalo, for the prosecution, informs the court that it was maintaining its original position - that the countdown for prima facie had started on 29 May. Nicole Meilak
The magistrate was about to start reading out his decree when he was interrupted by Charles Mercieca, who continues to talk over him. He says he has the official transcript about the charges being read out.
The court registrar had furnished him with an official copy of the decree relating to the tandem proceedings. From the 30 May decree, it is clear that in those proceedings, the charges were not read out and neither had the defendants entered a plea.
However, the magistrate says the charges had been read out and confirmed on oath on 29 May. Therefore, it is that date which must be taken as the starting point of the 30-day period stipulated in the criminal code. Nicole Meilak
While we wait, it’s good to recap what has been happening behind the scenes.
On Friday the magistrate decreed and upheld the Attorney General’s application requesting a reconsideration of the nullity declaration, arguing that DF had always been notified.
In his decree, the magistrate had stated that a mistake had been made because of what was said in court.
On Saturday, lawyers representing DF filed an application, asking to have Friday’s decree overturned once again. That was the application which was refused at the beginning of today’s sitting and why everything has continued from where it left off. Nicole Meilak
The magistrate has adjourned the sitting for around 15 to 20 minutes. We will continue reporting when the hearing is back in session. Nicole Meilak
Franco Debono asks the court to bear in mind that all this trouble was because of the choices of the prosecution and its excess haste in issuing charges. He repeats the question about when the prima facie period began.
The magistrate responds: “You have been a lawyer for 20-30 years. Some of the best legal minds in Malta are here and they can’t figure out when the proceedings began?”
Adopting a more gentle tone, Giannella De Marco asks for clarification whether the time frame begins today or at the last sitting. “So we do not commit mistakes like the other side.”
Tonna Lowell explains that if it began on the 29, it would mean that the lawyers had to read thousands of pages in a much shorter timeframe. Nicole Meilak
Filetti insists that the defence of his clients is going to be fatally compromised.
“Today, 19 days have passed since the first appearance, after a postponement because of the prosecution and therefore only 11 or 12 days remain for the close of prima facie. At the time of this note, the defence has not been provided with anything except the conclusions of the inquiring magistrate, when it is well known that both the Attorney General and the police had far more information in their hands than what they gave us.”
The defence said it wished to underline that it was still currently impossible to see the evidence for prima facie Nicole Meilak
Filletti continues saying that an application was filed late by the AG asking for the court to revoke its decree on DF Advocates.
"What's the point of your note?" the court asks.
"Ħu paċenzja..." Filletti says, roughly translating to “be patient”.
"Nieħu paċenzja? The court wants to know what's your point as this has been settled," the magistrate replies. Nicole Meilak
Lawyer Stefano Filletti asks whether the 30-day period for prima facie begins today or began at the last sitting.
He dictates a note stating that on 29 May, the court had decreed that a party to these proceedings had not been validly notified, with all the legal consequences this carried with it.
He said that the court had decreed the proceedings null.
“No no no no,” interrupts the magistrate. “If you’re going to attribute something to me, quote the decree correctly.” That was the defence’s interpretation, he says. Nicole Meilak
Refalo says the prosecution obeyed every decree handed down by this court, and every document that should have been provided to the defendant or his lawyer, has been done so.
But Galea rebuts: “I am asking a direct question. Besides this email is there any other evidence?” Nicole Meilak
Franco Galea dictates a note, asking that before the evidence is exhibited in these proceedings, the court should ensure that its decree on disclosure is adhered to.
Secondly, he asks that, in relation to his client, that the prosecution declare if it has other evidence, except an email dated 26 January 2015, which it should provide to his client.
Meanwhile Franco Debono returns to the courtroom and takes his seat once again. Nicole Meilak
Debono is shouting: “Our position is first we must know where the documents were obtained from. If we aren’t told, we are going to demand an investigation. I will make this clear.”
However, the magistrate says this complaint would be dealt with at a later stage.
This does not go down well with Debono, who is fidgeting with clear annoyance. He stands up and storms out of the courtroom. Nicole Meilak
Debono continues: this document was filed in an anomalous manner and we are asking to have the person who filed it testify. “It’s a very simple request.” Debono continues to complain from his position.
Spiteri dictates a note: Identity documents are never exhibited by representatives of the entities but are then confirmed by those representatives at a later stage, if required, during the prosecution evidence. Nicole Meilak
Debono, on behalf of the defence, requests that once a document has been exhibited by the prosecution, the person who exhibited should testify about it. Lawyer Franco Galea, on behalf of Bradley Gatt, submits that in spite of the court’s decree last Friday, authorising the prosecution to correct the charges without needing to notify the defendants once again, he was reserving his position.
“We aren’t discussing this, sit down,” replies the magistrate.
Galea goes on: “The Criminal Code does not allow him to contest this at this stage, but his lack of contestation should in no way be interpreted as acquiesence to the procedure being adopted in this case.”
The court makes reference to its previous decree and says it was holding firm. Nicole Meilak
Rebekah Spiteri, a lawyer from the Attorney General’s office, hands over copies of documents, including the birth certificates of the individuals and a letter from the tax commissioner, one by one.
Debono agitated: “Where did she get that document from? Since when do we exhibit documents without authorisation?”
Magistrate tells the defence to wait its turn, as the prosecution was currently addressing the court.
Francesco Refalo, also a lawyer from the Attorney General’s office, points out that the documents had already been exhibited. Nicole Meilak
The court read out its decree: It noted that it had been asked to revoke its decree about the notification on DF Advocates as it was not a separate legal entity. Magistrate Caruana observed that this complaint had already been raised and dealt with, and therefore saw no reason to revoke its previous decree.
The court directs the deputy registrar to proceed with the examination of Jean Carl Farrugia and Kenneth Deguara as representatives of DF advocates. Franco Debono says they will not be replying and would be remaining silent. Nicole Meilak
The magistrate was handing down a decree when defence lawyer Franco Debono interrupted him, demanding to know whether DF Advocates had been notified.
Dictating a note on behalf of DF Advocates, Debono, Jonathan Thompson and Ezekiel Psaila said they were only appearing to contest the existence, the notification and the charges against the firm. “This must in no way be interpreted as meaning that DF Advocates was notified with these proceedings.”
“The fact that I came here contesting, doesn’t mean the notification is valid. Otherwise I would end up in a legal void.” Nicole Meilak
Senior court reporter Matthew Agius is reporting live from the courtroom where prosecutors will try a second time to arraign former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna, and 13 others. Nicole Meilak