Man admits to damaging 17 cars in drunken rampage in Swieqi

A man has admitted in court to having damaged 17 parked cars in Swieqi on Sunday night while drunk.

Online betting customer service agent Johannes Trosborg, 27, from Denmark was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo on Tuesday.

Police Inspectors Michael Vella and Roderick Attard charged the man with having wilfully caused damage to private property, as well as with disobeying police officers’ lawful orders, being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in a public place and wilfully disturbing public order.

Trosborg’s legal aid counsel, lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young informed the court that the defendant was pleading guilty to the charges.

In his submissions on punishment, Inspector Attard said the man had cooperated fully with the police. He suggested a suspended sentence, in the circumstances.

Zammit Young told the court that her client was very sorry about what he had done whilst drunk and was willing to pay for all the repairs resulting from the damage he had caused.

After Trosborg confirmed his guilty plea, the court sentenced him to imprisonment for 18 months, which were suspended for four years together with a €150 fine.