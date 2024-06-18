LESA officials hospitalised in Paola traffic accident

Two LESA officials have been hospitalised after crashing their car in Vjal Santa Lucija, Paola on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened at around 2:30pm, after the driver lost control of the vehicle and smashed into road side barriers.

The involved persons’ identity is not yet known to the police, and their condition is not yet known.

A medical team and CPD officials were called to the site of the accident, according to the police spokesperson