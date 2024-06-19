[LIVE] Vitals corruption case against Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri continues today

The corruption case against Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and others will continue today before magistrate Rachel Montebello.

Muscat, Mizzi and Schembri are amongst a group of defendants pleading not guilty to corruption-related charges emanating from the inquiry into the Vitals hospitals deal. The disgraced former prime minister stands charged, alongside 13 other individuals and nine companies, with serious offences relating to fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. Much reference has been made to the 78 boxes of evidence, collected during Magistrate Gabriella Vella’s four-year inquiry, which had been launched following an application filed by anti-corruption NGO Repubblika.

But during the last sitting, it emerged that the Police Commissioner, on the advice of the Attorney General, had instructed his officers not to investigate or question the suspects before issuing the charges. Instead, the court was repeatedly told that the police had relied solely on the inquiring magistrate’s conclusions when charging the suspects.

This is an important detail. In doing so, the prosecution have made their job exponentially more difficult at best and at worst, undermined their case completely. This is because in money laundering cases, unlike other criminal proceedings, it is not up to the prosecution to prove their case - instead, the defendant must prove that the money suspected of being laundered comes from a legitimate source. That comes with an important caveat, however: in order for this "inversion of the burden of proof" to apply, the suspects must have first been given the opportunity to explain to the police how the funds had ended up in their possession. Last sitting we heard that the police did not investigate at all, which means that the prosecution cannot make use of this vital legal tool.

What are the charges?

In addition to money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges, Muscat and Mizzi face charges of accepting bribes and corruption in public office, while Schembri will be charged with offences relating to the solicitation of bribes and abuse of his office to exact an unlawful advantage.

Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna and Karl Cini are charged alongside their firm with having knowingly assisted Muscat to accept bribes.

Who is charged:

Steward Malta Management’s legal representative, lawyer David Joseph Meli, is charged in both his personal capacity, as well as in representation of Steward Malta Management Ltd, of corrupting public officials – namely Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi.

Steward’s British IT manager, Clarence John Conger-Thompson and its auditor, Christopher Spiteri, are also charged with bribery-related offences.

Spiteri alone is further accused of acting with grave dishonesty in carrying out the professional activity of auditor or accountant, as well as with making false declarations to a public authority, breaching professional secrecy and omitting or making false tax declarations for Pakistani entrepreneur Shaukat Ali Chaudhry and members of Chaudhry’s family. He is also accused of perjuring himself before the magisterial inquiry.

Spiteri in his personal capacity as well as that of auditor, together with Jonathan Vella, medical equipment supplier Ivan Vassallo and his business partner Mario Victor Gatt are charged with false accounting, both in their personal capacities as well as in representation of Technoline Ltd and Eurybates Ltd.

Spiteri is also accused, in his personal capacity as well as that of auditor, together with Jonathan Bondin and David Meli, as representatives of MTrace p.l.c. and Gateway Solutions Ltd, with having knowingly made false declarations to a public authority to obtain an illicit advantage.