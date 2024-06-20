menu

Woman grievously injured after falling down shaft in Paceville construction site

Preliminary studies show that the woman entered the constructiuon site at around midnight and fell from a height of around one and a half storeys

20 June 2024, 11:24am
by Matthew Farrugia
A 20-year-old woman has sustained grievous injuries after entering a construciton site in St Julian's and falling down a shaft.

Police said the incident happened at around midnight on Wednesday in Triq Paceville, St Julian's. 

Preliminary studies show that the woman, who is French, entered the constructiuon site and fell from a height of around one and a half storeys. 

She was aided by a medical team, as well as members from the Civil Protection Department. She was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she was certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.  

