Woman grievously injured after falling down shaft in Paceville construction site

A 20-year-old woman has sustained grievous injuries after entering a construciton site in St Julian's and falling down a shaft.

Police said the incident happened at around midnight on Wednesday in Triq Paceville, St Julian's.

Preliminary studies show that the woman, who is French, entered the constructiuon site and fell from a height of around one and a half storeys.

She was aided by a medical team, as well as members from the Civil Protection Department. She was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.