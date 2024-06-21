Lawyer for Shaukat Assad Ali denies angling for plea bargain in Vitals proceedings

A lawyer representing Shaukat Assad Ali and his prosecutors have both denied allegations that their client was angling for a plea bargain, describing them as “absurd.”

Assad, who is the son of the Pakistani businessman at the centre of the Vitals Global Healthcare scandal, Shaukat Ali Chaudhry, was charged on June 5 with money laundering, fraud and organised crime and hit with a multimillion euro seizure and freezing order.

After the court finished hearing several prosecution witnesses, the defence asked to dictate a note in the acts.

Lawyer Shazoo Ghaznavi, assisting Assad together with lawyer Jessica Formosa, made reference to the court’s decree on comments made by the accused to the press. He requested the court reconsider the decree “in the light of heavy coverage and speculative statements in the press. In particular the absurd assertion that the accused is in some manner cooperating with the Attorney General’s office with a view to some form of plea bargain.”

He said it was a totally unfounded allegation as no such discussions had been carried out.

Spiteri, for the prosecution, objected to the request. “The prosecution strongly believes that the decree given by this court…ensures that the proceedings are carried out in the best interests of justice. Secondly, the prosecution confirms that there have been no such discussions.”

The case was adjourned to July for a decree on prima facie and the defence lawyer’s request to lift the ban on speaking to the press.