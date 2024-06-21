[LIVE] Chris Fearne, Edward Scicluna in the dock over Vitals charges

The criminal case against former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, Central Bank Governor and former finance minister Edward Scicluna and 13 others continued before Magistrate Leonard Caruana on Friday.

Charged alongside Fearne and Scicluna are former permanent secretaries Alfred Camilleri and Joseph Rapa, current permanent secretary Ronald Mizzi, adjudication committee members James Camenzuli, Manuel Castagna, and Robert Borg, financial controller Kenneth Deguara, and five lawyers: Kevin Deguara, Jean Carl Farrugia, Aron Mifsud Bonnici, Deborah Anne Chappell, and Bradley Gatt.

The 15 defendants are charged with fraud, with Fearne and Scicluna being additionally accused of misappropriation and making fraudulent gain by abusing their position. Money laundering is amongst the charges facing other defendants.