[LIVE] Chris Fearne, Edward Scicluna in the dock over Vitals charges

Court continues to hear criminal case against former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne and Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna, as well as 13 others

matthew_agius
21 June 2024, 10:53am
by Matthew Agius
13:21 Tonna Lowell informs the court that he envisages the need to call a substantial amount of witnesses, but would not be able to give a number today. The court clarifies that it would never limit the defence’s witnesses, but needed to structure his diary for the coming sittings. Nicole Meilak
13:21 Magistrate Caruana returns to the courtroom. He informs the parties that the court had written to the President to request an extension, known as a “proroga,” which should alleviate the extreme time pressure in this case.

He asks what witnesses the defence wished to bring. Debono says that the defence will be calling at least two witnesses, but also wants whoever signed the freezing order to testify about it. “We are talking about millions of euros. It cannot be done lightly.” Nicole Meilak
13:01 The sitting is suspended for 15 minutes. Nicole Meilak
13:01 No more witnesses today. The court suggests a 15 minute break, but Debono reminds the magistrate that today’s sitting was supposed to end at 1:30pm. The defence intended to file a 21 page note in reply about the freezing order, says the lawyer. The law is new and there is a lot to say, he tells the court.

“The law says that in order to issue a €20 million freezing order you must have reason to believe, which is not the same as reasonable suspicion…. we are saying that the prosecution took an oath on a €20 million freezing order,” says the lawyer, arguing that now that the prosecution had decided to take that course of action, it had to be in a position to justify it. Nicole Meilak
12:57 The lawyers on both sides argue on whether the witness should examine the documents in court, not under police supervision. The court said that at this stage it would be limiting the witness’ access to the police file without it being brought to court. Nicole Meilak
12:56 Refalo suggests that the witness be allowed to inspect the file at the police headquarters, not bring it in court. Debono says that the police file should also be subject to disclosure. Filetti argues it is the witness’ right to consult documents he is requested to testify about. He submits that the witness is allowed by law to refresh his memory with documents, otherwise the witness “is completely superfluous and irrelevant because his work is in the inquiry, and has been called to testify for nothing”. Nicole Meilak
12:51 Prosecutor Francesco Refalo says he would not be objecting, as the request is only for access to the file in the presence of the police, but said that he would object should the defence request the file be brought to court.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appearing for Robert Borg, asks the court to instruct the witness to ascertain the date when the devices were seized, to establish which came first: the keywords or the devices.

The witness confidently replies that "the list came first". Nicole Meilak
12:50 Lawyer Franco Galea asks about the keywords. It would not be “fraud” or “corruption” but they were names of people and companies. He asks whether the court gave them to him by decree, but Xerri replies that it wasn’t the case. He explained that the coordinator for the group of foreign experts would communicate with him.

Lawyer Joe Mizzi asks the court to grant the witness access to the police file he had mentioned in his own testimony, in order to refresh his memory before his next court appointment. Nicole Meilak
12:47 Xerri confirms that he knows who Ronald Mizzi is. The lawyer asks why he was present during testimony if he had no investigative responsibility in this case. “Did you ask the Commissioner whether there was any scope of investigating?”

Xerri replies that he had joined the investigation two years after it started and that the discussion would have been made before then. In reply to another question from Filletti, Xerri confirms that the Commissioner had never instructed him to investigate. Nicole Meilak
12:43 “Did you see the police file before today?” asks the lawyer.

“Before I left the police force, I made a formal request for the files I had prosecuted. This was never upheld.” He explains that he had asked for them because he would still have to testify about them. Nicole Meilak
12:41 The lawyer suggests that the company subject to the search warrant was never prosecuted. “I don’t know what was prosecuted as I am no longer in the force but the company is DF consultancy…”

Filletti asks about Ronald Mizzi’s summons and establishes that Mizzi had been summoned as a witness, not a suspect Nicole Meilak
12:40 Mizzi asks the court to permit that the witness be shown the relevant police file to refresh his memory, but Refalo objects.

Franco Debono asks the witness whether inspector Shaun Frendo had also been involved. He might have been, Xerri replies. Nicole Meilak
12:38 Xerri confirms that Chappell had testified during the inquiry. “Did you not feel duty bound to stop an illegality from taking place in your presence?”

The magistrate points out that the witness had said he doesn’t remember.

“Then why didn’t he prepare himself beforehand?” says Mizzi angrily. “The only witness who can testify about this comes here and says he doesn’t remember.” Nicole Meilak
12:35 Mizzi confronts the witness with the fact that Chappell is a lawyer and had expressed discomfort in replying to questions covered by professional privilege. “Did you not feel the need to warn her at that point that she was a suspect, in order to release her from the obligation of professional secrecy?”

“First of all I don’t remember talking to her.” Nicole Meilak
12:34 Mizzi asks why documents and devices were seized from people who are not suspects.

“Because the inquiring magistrate instructed us. The orders were clear: to retrieve the items, hand them over the experts. I never had access to their contents.”

“The police had no instructions or grounds to analyse [the devices]...” he says, adding that the warrant would simply order him to conduct a search. Nicole Meilak
12:32 Mizzi now turns to the search conducted at Malta Enterprise. The witness confirms that he had been present. Asked whether he had requested documents and mobile phones relating to Chappell, he said he could not recall, but said it was possible.

The lawyer refers to Chappell’s testimony the following month. “Am I correct to say that at that point, Deborah Chappell was a suspect?”

“No we did not have suspects.” Nicole Meilak
12:25 He denies being involved in the search on DF Consultancy Services. Repeating his previous statement, the warrant was handed to him by the magistrate and he then delegated to his officers.

“Was there a particular list of names indicated by the inquiring magistrate to look for during the searches?” the lawyer asks.

The foreign experts would indicate the names, replies the witness, adding that he is unable to recall whether Chappell’s name was one of them. Nicole Meilak
12:24 Mizzi asks whether he would have acted differently had he been told that Chappell was a suspect. Witness cannot recall whether he had been present for her questioning.

Usually a police inspector, the magistrate and the foreign experts would be present during her deposition to the magistrate.

“My role [during testimony] was nothing more than asking questions to clarify points that I wouldn’t have understood, in preparation for probable questions in subsequent proceedings.” Nicole Meilak
12:24 Mizzi asks whether Chappell was not given the usual rights afforded to suspects before being spoken to. “As I said before in other proceedings, I don’t remember.”

“Can you check?”

“No.”

The records of questioning sessions would be held by the police, he says, but he was no longer in the force. Nicole Meilak
12:23 Lawyer Giannella De Marco asks the witness whether he would be accompanied by inquiry experts during the searches, who would tell him what items to seize. He confirms this.

Lawyer Joseph Mizzi asks whether he had discussed Deborah Chappell. The name vaguely rang a bell, said the inspector. Asked whether he had been told that Chappell was a suspect, the witness replies that he was never told who was considered a suspect. Nicole Meilak
12:14 Galea asks whether his client Bradley Gatt had featured in the search requests. "I don't even know who he is," replies the former inspector. Nicole Meilak
12:14 “Do you know that DF Consultancy Services does not feature in the charges at all?” Franco Debono says, asking who had asked for it. “Do you know what you were looking for? This company has absolutely nothing to do with this case.”

“I was not involved in that process,” replied the witness, adding that he was not involved in that search. He explains that his superior, Superintendent James Grech, had decided that four searches were to be carried out on the same day. Nicole Meilak
12:07 Franco Debono asks about the search warrant for DF Consultancy Services Ltd. The witness says he had not been involved in that search. The warrant had originally been handed to him by the magistrate and he had delegated it to another inspector. “From memory they were George Frendo and Shaun Friggieri, but I don’t remember which one of them carried it out.” Nicole Meilak
12:04 Refalo asks the inspector what analysis the police would carry out on the documents it was ordered to seize by the inquiring magistrate.

None, replies the witness. The police’s work was to seize the evidence indicated by the magistrate and place them in evidence. The inspector said that he had no access to the evidence seized after that. Nicole Meilak
11:59 Former FCID Inspector Anthony Xerri is called to the stand. Refalo asks him to explain his role in the magisterial inquiry. The same witness already gave another court this account on oath earlier this week. Nicole Meilak
11:58 “I appreciate what my colleague is saying, but it would be wise to first allow the court and the parties to actually see the documents themselves,” Tonna Lowell said.

The court upholds the request, in deference to the principle of equality of arms. The magistrate reserves the right to decree on the confirmation or otherwise of the inquiry experts. Nicole Meilak
11:57 Refalo, after ascertaining that the defence was not making any requests, reserved the prosecution’s right to reply at a later stage. Galea asks the court not to rule on this request for the time being, because he had only received his copy of the inquiry at the start of this sitting and would like to prepare.

In his reply, Refalo points out that the experts had been appointed in terms of section 550 of the Criminal Code and is therefore valid. The prosecution reserves its right to reply to the defence’s objection at the opportune stage. Nicole Meilak
11:50 It was not an expert’s competence to give an opinion on whether a crime was committed, he says. That was the sole discretion of the courts. Experts are appointed to analyse objective evidence within their area of expertise. “If the court needs an expert to interpret whether a crime was committed, what is it there for?” says the lawyer.

“The defence, jointly, objects to and reserves its position on, the appointment of all of the experts in the magisterial inquiry for several reasons. But in view of the stage of these proceedings, this issue will be raised at the opportune moment. This note is intended to indicate the position of the defence in a timely and immediate manner.” Nicole Meilak
11:50 The court confirms the experts nominated in the inquiry. Stephen Tonna Lowell submits that the nominations are irregular and ultra vires and asks the court to “have a little look at them” before confirming the nomination.

Filletti amplifies: “The wording of the appointment, as seen by us and published in the newspapers, shows that these accountants and financial analysts who are not lawyers, were asked to identify every crime or illegal activity that they saw. This means that you have a foreign, non-legal person, interpreting the Criminal Code.” Nicole Meilak
11:43 Lawyer Franco Galea says that the law doesn’t say that this law is somehow precluded from deciding on the admissibility of the evidence before it. “The court is not a rubber stamp or a tape recorder that must accept everything presented before it.” Nicole Meilak
11:43 Prosecutor Francesco Refalo replies that at this stage the court doesn’t rule on the admissibility of evidence and makes reference to the law regulating access to the magisterial inquiry and its exhibition in the acts of criminal cases. The prosecution reserved the right to reply should a position be taken in this regard by the defence. Nicole Meilak
11:42 Lawyer Stefano Filletti, on behalf of the entire defence team, reserves the right to object to the admissibility of the entire inquiry and evidence, at the opportune moment. Prosecutor Francesco Refalo replies that, at this stage, the court doesn’t rule on the admissibility of evidence and makes reference to the law regulating access to the magisterial inquiry and its exhibition in the acts of criminal cases. The prosecution reserved the right to reply should a position be taken in this regard by the defence. Nicole Meilak
11:36 Before letting Calleja go, the court instructs him to verify whether any further acts had been filed in the inquiry after the proces verbal was sent to the police.

The defence tells the court that it was exempting him from having to print the inquiry in view of the massive volume of documents which form part of it. The court authorises the parties to access the contents of the devices which had been formally exhibited, as required. Nicole Meilak
11:36 Lawyer Franco Vassallo asks whether the devices exhibited during the inquiry are included. The witness says that, to his knowledge, they were. “I cannot come here and not exhibit what is in my possession.”

Franco Debono asks how the inquiry experts had been paid. The prosecution questions the relevance of this question. Calleja says this should also emerge from the acts of the inquiry and the court agrees. Nicole Meilak
11:30 Lawyer Michael Sciriha asks whether, after the proces verbal had been delivered to the police, they had sent anything back to the magistrate. The witness says there are no records of this and asks for clarification.

“At one point the magistrate concluded the inquiry and sent it to the police. After that was there any communications between the recipient and the magistrate who sent it?”

The witness says he will look for any records of notes being registered, but says he does not have access to their contents. Nicole Meilak
11:25 The parties have access to it he says, adding that the data exhibited that forms part of the inquiry had also been printed. The laptops and device extractions are on hard drives exhibited in the acts, but Calleja said he did not have the technical knowledge to make copies of them. Magistrate Rachel Montebello has appointed an expert to do so, he says. Nicole Meilak
11:24 Debono asks the court to inspect the document itself, after which it is shown to the lawyers. Lawyer Giannella De Marco asks whether it contains the evidence or just the proces verbal. The witness replies that it has everything. Nicole Meilak
11:22 The next witness is Registrar of Criminal Courts and Tribunals Franklin Calleja. He exhibits a digital copy of the documents from the Vitals inquiry.

The registrar tells the court that he consulted with the registrar for Magistrate Gabriella Vella and confirmed that a hard copy and a soft copy of the proces verbal had been handed to the Commissioner of Police, in April. Nicole Meilak
11:18 Debono is getting worked up now. “I’m sorry to say, but we’re stretching the point here. Does the law mention temporary registration anywhere?”

The court responds: “She is not the right person to answer.”

Witness suggests the other members of the committee are in a better position to answer the questions. Nicole Meilak
11:18 The court says it understands that this means there is a temporary registration, but Debono asks where this emerges from the law. “Did it fall from heaven just now?”

“Once they go through all the law firms, and see that they are all compliant, they will put them online. But this is a task being done by someone else,” the witness says. Nicole Meilak
11:17 Debono asks whether DF Advocates is today a registered law firm. The court also asks what the firm’s status is. Is it registered or is it an applicant?

“I can’t say. What I can say is that it has applied and that there is a register.” Nicole Meilak
11:17 The witness says there is a list but it is not final. When the process is finished it will be published online.

“So to date no law firms are registered?” the prosecutor asks.

Those who have applied are in this list, this excel sheet, and are being processed, the witness says. Nicole Meilak
11:16 “We have an excel sheet with a list of applicants. But now we are carrying out the vetting process.”

Spiteri points out that the witness repeatedly mentioned registration, which implies that there is a list of registered law firms. Nicole Meilak
11:09 The volume of applications meant that another assistant had to be hired to assist the two individuals who are compiling the data, explains the witness.

Prosecutor Rebekah Spiteri points out the date of the email is April 2022 and suggests that if not registered, applicants would not be allowed to practise law. “I’m not here to interpret the law,” says the witness. The court agrees.

The April 2022 date emerges from the law, as the law gives law firms a year to register, explains the witness. Nicole Meilak
11:07 Debono asks whether the nature of this information will be accessible to everyone or whether it is confidential. “It is not within my competence to say so,” replies the witness, explaining that she was testifying with the permission of lawyer Stefan Camilleri and Karl Briffa, who are members of the committee. Nicole Meilak
11:07 Debono repeatedly insists that it is not the registration of a law firm. “What is the difficulty to say unequivocally that this is not a registration of a law firm?”

The witness responds: “I have already said so several times.” The document is not the final one in the procedure, the witness replies to a question from the court. Nicole Meilak
11:06 The magistrate clarifies. If an application is approved and ticks all the boxes, upon registration is any document or certificate issued?

“I don’t think I’m the qualified person to say, but eventually this information will be online when there is a final list.” Nicole Meilak
11:04 She says she had replied to that email and sent the requested information. Every lawyer and legal procurator has to register with the Committee, she said.

Debono insists that this is not the actual application. He says there is a process which then follows, before the professional is registered.

He suggests that from the application form it does not emerge that DF Advocates is registered as a law firm. Nicole Meilak
10:55 Franco Debono shows her a document and asks whether she had ever seen it before.

“I received an emailed request from Inspector Wayne Rodney Borg, in which he asked for information.” It is not clear what the information was at this stage.

In an attachment to the email there was a letter urgently requesting the registration information relating to DF advocates as provided to the Chamber. Nicole Meilak
10:52 First witness is Deborah Farrugia, secretary to the Chamber of Advocates and Legal Procurators, a subcommittee of the Committee for the Administration of Justice. She has been called to the stand at the request of the defence. Nicole Meilak
10:52 Good morning everyone, and welcome to our live blog. Our court reporter Matthew Agius is already inside the courtroom hearing today's proceedings. Nicole Meilak

The criminal case against former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, Central Bank Governor and former finance minister Edward Scicluna and 13 others continued before Magistrate Leonard Caruana on Friday.

Charged alongside Fearne and Scicluna are former permanent secretaries Alfred Camilleri and Joseph Rapa, current permanent secretary Ronald Mizzi, adjudication committee members James Camenzuli, Manuel Castagna, and Robert Borg, financial controller Kenneth Deguara, and five lawyers: Kevin Deguara, Jean Carl Farrugia, Aron Mifsud Bonnici, Deborah Anne Chappell, and Bradley Gatt.

The 15 defendants are charged with fraud, with Fearne and Scicluna being additionally accused of misappropriation and making fraudulent gain by abusing their position. Money laundering is amongst the charges facing other defendants.

