Motorcycle driver suffers grievous injuries in Sannat collision

The collision occurred between a BMW 530D driven by a 28-year-old woman from Sannat and a Yamaha T110 driven by the 42-year-old victim who resides in Rabat, Gozo

matthew_farrugia
21 June 2024, 5:19pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A motorcycle driver sustained grievous injuries after colliding with a car in Triq Dun Luqa, Sannat. 

The accident happened at around 10:00am. Preliminary studies show that a collision had occurred between a BMW 530D driven by a 28-year-old woman from Sannat and a Yamaha T110 driven by the 42-year-old victim who resides in Rabat, Gozo. 

The man was aided by a medical team before being taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing. 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
