Motorcycle driver suffers grievous injuries in Sannat collision

A motorcycle driver sustained grievous injuries after colliding with a car in Triq Dun Luqa, Sannat.

The accident happened at around 10:00am. Preliminary studies show that a collision had occurred between a BMW 530D driven by a 28-year-old woman from Sannat and a Yamaha T110 driven by the 42-year-old victim who resides in Rabat, Gozo.

The man was aided by a medical team before being taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.