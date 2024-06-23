Man, 80, sustains serious burn injuries in suspected Swieqi gas explosion

An 80-year-old man sustained extensive burns in a suspected gas leak explosion in a Swieqi garage on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened at around 7am in Triq il-Qantar when the neighbourhood was rocked by a large explosion. The metal garage door was blown out of its place and ended up in the middle of the street.

Police said the man is being treated for serious burn injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

Police officers accompanied by members of the Civil Protection Department were on site to put out the ensuing fire inside the garage and ascertain there was no further danger to the public.

Police are investigating the cause of the explosion and duty magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is holding an inquiry into the incident.