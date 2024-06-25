Vitals PPP corruption case: no prima facie ground to indict company Sciacca Grill
Former Labour prime minister Joseph Muscat together with 13 other individuals and nine companies will once again go to court where the compilation of evidence linked to the Vitals concession will continue.
Muscat and the rest of the accused, including his former chief of staff Keith Schembri and ex-minister Konrad Mizzi, appeared in court last week where prosecutors detailed some aspects of the Vitals inquiry.
Last week, court heard that Technoline Ltd, which was granted an exclusive procurement contract by Vitals Global Healthcare, had been fraudulently acquired by another company using concession funds illicitly loaned to it by Steward Healthcare.
A number of witnesses gave evidence before magistrate Rachel Montebello, their testimony being largely focused on one aspect of the fraudulent hospitals concession to Vitals Global Healthcare - the construction of a cyclotron to simplify the supply chain of medical radioactive isotopes.
The court also heard from Taumac Ltd’s lawyer where it was argued that there was “no tangible evidence” against the company.
The hearing is scheduled to start at 9:30am.
The inquiry experts had examined this tripartate agreement, which was being frequently used by primary stakeholders for this illicit purpose. There had been no need for their involvement.
Refalo anticipates the defence argument that Keith Schembri was not a director of the companies at the time, pointing out that this did not necessarily mean that they were not under his control. “If this does not satisfy the requirement of prima facie, I don’t know what will.” Matthew Vella
The magistrate asks whether they have appointed different counsel. Azzopardi replies that they have not. It seems that the fact that they are unable to pay due to the freezing order is the reason.
She asks the defendants whether they have other counsel lined up. Technoline director Ivan Vassallo replies that this came as a surprise to him. Matthew Vella
