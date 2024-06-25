Vitals corruption case: Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi can stand trial

There are sufficient grounds to merit the indictment of Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and others for crimes relating to the fraudulent hospitals’ concession.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello issued the so-called prima facie decree at the end of today’s sitting as the compilation of evidence against the disgraced former Prime Minister, former minister Mizzi and former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, who form part of the group of 14 persons and nine companies facing criminal charges, amongst them corruption, fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, in connection with the sale of three State hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare.

The sale had been declared fraudulent by the courts and struck down in 2023, Earlier this year, the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry that had been launched in 2019 following an application by Repubblika, had recommended that they be prosecuted.

All of the defendants are pleading not guilty to the charges.

Sciacca Grill, one of the companies, was discharged although this does not preclude the possibility of further investigations leading to criminal charges in the future.

According to prosecutor Francescao Refalo, Sciacca Grill – once owned by former chief of staff Keith Schembri – had received a number of contracts to supply another catering company that had been supplying the hospitals in the PPP. “We are saying that these companies were taking a percentage of the money coming from the concession. They were skimming money off the concession,” Refalo said.

His argument was rebutted by Sciacca’s defence lawyer Franco Debono. “God forbid we reduce prima facie to this methodology. I did not hear a single mention of a page number, or a piece of evidence. Is this the examination that must be carried out to establish prima facie?”

Veronique Dalli, defence lawyer for Taumac – the company which had sold its shares in MTrace to the Vitals concession via Vitals Procurement Ltd in Jersey – submitted to the magistrate that the prosecution’s suspicion in her client was insufficiently based on one witness only. “Between April and today, someone had investigated and decided there were sufficient grounds to press charges... The prosecution is saying that Taumac should have suspected that someone recommended by the Maltese state [was committing criminal offences].”

Dalli said the court was right in saying that at this stage it was only empowered to establish whether there is a case to answer. “But is it not possible or probable for Taumac to sell its shares at no profit, so as not to lose its investment... is there anything extraordinary or out of the ordinary that a company tries to recoup its investment, especially when the government is telling it to leave the deal to be replaced by another company recommended by the government?”

Lawyer Chris Cilia, for MTrace, added that the inquiry experts who assisted the magisterial inquiry “had arrived at a certain narrative”, accusing them of ‘creating’ the storyline.

“Completely gratuitous assertions which make no sense... and had they taken the initiative of hearing what Dr Josie Muscat had to say, they would have realised that this narrative is nothing but a fairytale,” the lawyer said with respect to accusations levied against MTrace on its acquisition of a cyclotron machine, through money loaned by VGH.

The company was sold off to government investment arm Malta Enterprise in 2020.

Cilia queried where the crime of money laundering against MTrace arose from. “The conclusion seems to be that from day one, VGH was the actual owner of MTrace and the cyclotron. This could have easily been dispelled had they sent for Josie Muscat. In four years, they had not and so this leads to some doubts taking root.”

Arthur Azzopardi took to task the way the inquiry experts had worded their suspicions on defendant Brian Bondin. “On Brian Bondin, there is no appendix in the inquiry. All that is mentioned in the conclusions, the experts only say it is in the realm of possibility... ‘potential fraud.’”

He derided the experts’ stated definition of legal terms, such as fraud, as being ‘Wikipedia’-type definitions. “The use of the word ‘potential’ with regards to MTrace, is always less than probable, which is required for prima facie... what the experts aren’t doing is that, apart from the concession agreement itself, there is a number of other specific agreements.”

He attacked the expert’s contention that the government funds paid to the private concession companies, were somehow the State’s. “When it was paid, it no longer remained public funds. The moment the money became theirs, it is theirs to decide how to use it.”

“I want to be clear. The problem is not the fault of the inquiring magistrate. The problem is how the experts worked it out and then reported to the magistrate.”

By way of example, Azzopardi said that the experts claimed MTrace’s expenditure was €1.2 million one year, the next €2.5 million, and then extrapolated a €600,000 sum for Brian Bondin. He said there was nothing else in the inquiry to buttress this argument. “If what the experts are saying is true, the question arises as to why the person involved in the raising of fraudulent invoices, was not charged.”

Another defence lawyer, Jason Grima, made submissions on behalf of Crossbow audit employee, Jonathan Vella, who is also accused of money laundering, fraud, and falsification of documents. “Who is this Jonathan Vella? He is a simple accounts clerk working for auditor Christopher Spiteri.”

Grima said Vella was merely a company secretary for the Vitals holding company Bluestone. “I don’t think that merits him being charged... Vella did not choose to be a company secretary. His job is to do secretarial work and had done this job for decades, even with a previous employer.”

Grima also said the inquiring magistrate had not explained on what grounds he was being accused. “Nobody sent for him. Not the police, not the magistrate and not the experts. So Jonathan Vella’s testimony was not heard by anyone. It appears that they charged him without speaking to him first.”

An error was made in our 10:33am liveblog entry, where the name Pierre Sladden was mistakenly inputted as Ray Sladden. This has been amended.