Man fighting for his life after falling off ladder in a factory

Police said that the man fell at around 9:15am in a factory in Vjal Sir Paul Boffa, Paola

25 June 2024, 11:48am
by Matthew Farrugia

A 56-year-old man is fighting for his life after falling off a ladder in a factory on Tuesday morning. 

Police said that the man fell at around 9:15am in a factory in Vjal Sir Paul Boffa, Paola. 

Preliminary investigations indicate that the man fell off a ladder while he was working in the factory. 

The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained serious injuries. 

Police and the OHSA are currently investigating the incident. 

