Dominican trafficker jailed seven years over role in €600,000 cocaine bust

A 25-year-old Dominican woman accused of forming part of an international drug trafficking ring was sentenced to seven years and six months’ jail, and fined €18,000 apart from another €6,300 in court expenses.

Meiby Jazmin Ramirez Gomez, from the Dominican Republic working as a chef assistant in Spain, had been charged in 2021 of trafficking some €600,000 worth of cocaine.

At the time she had been charged along with Jose Angel Hernandez Perez, 47, a Venezuelan man, and Leonardo Jose Marquez Uzcategui, 40, also Venezuelan.

All three were charged with importing cocaine, procurement and aggravated possession under circumstances indicating that the substance was not for their personal use.

Gomez was arrested first at Malta International Airport in 2021 with some 140 capsules filled with the suspected drug found inside her clothes. Data on her mobile phone as well as information that emerged during police questioning, put investigators on the tracks of two other suspects allegedly involved in the racket, ferrying drugs to Malta.

The drug bust had allegedly yielded some five kilograms of cocaine with a street value of around €600,000.