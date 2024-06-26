Two men handed suspended sentences after arson attack on two cars in Għajnsielem

Two men were handed suspended prison sentences after they admitted to carrying out an arson attack that destroyed two cars and damaged another vehicle.

29-year-old Birkirkara resident Mahmood Abd Algani and 37-year-old Mohammad Al Mahmoud of Tal-Pietà, admitted to carrying out the arson attack, which took place during the early hours of June 13 in Triq il-Latini, Għajnsielem, Gozo.

Algani and Al Mahmoud were accused of setting two cars, an Isuzu Elf and a Hino Dutro, on fire, as well as causing damage to a car that had been parked nearby and with breaching the peace.

The men pleaded guilty during the proceedings before Magistrate Simone Grech presiding the Court of Magistrates in Gozo on June 21.

On account of their criminal record and their early guilty plea, the Court sentenced the two men to two years in prison, which were suspended for four years. They were also ordered to pay €28,000 in reparations to the owner of the cars that were destroyed and a further €1,515 to the owner of the third car which had been damaged.

Police inspector Mario Xiberras prosecuted, together with lawyer Manuel Grech from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Jason Grima assisted the defendants.