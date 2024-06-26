Qawra man caught with 57 pills and cocaine at beach nightclub denies trafficking charges

A man arrested at a popular beach club in St. Paul’s Bay with 57 ecstasy pills and a bag of cocaine in his possession has denied drug trafficking charges.

Ryan Debono, 20, from Qawra, pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking and aggravated possession of ecstasy and cocaine, less than 100m away from a place frequented by young people, when he was arraigned before magistrate Anne Marie Thake earlier today.

Police Inspector Warren Galea, prosecuting, told the court that in April this year, the man had attempted to sell drugs to a woman at a popular Bugibba beach club, who then called the police. Officers dispatched to the establishment moved to arrest Debono, finding him to be carrying 57 ecstasy pills and a bag of cocaine on his person.

He was subsequently released on police bail while the police carried out further investigations and until the nature of the substances were confirmed.

Galea is denying the charges. Debono’s defence lawyer, Amadeus Cachia, requested that the defendant be released from arrest, arguing amongst other things that he had already proven to be compliant with the conditions of his police bail.

The court upheld the request and ordered the man’s release from arrest on the condition that Debono sign a bail book twice a week, deposit €1,000 and provide a personal guarantee of €9,000. A supervision order was also imposed by the court.