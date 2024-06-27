Man succumbs to his injuries after Sunday’s Swieqi gas explosion

An 80-year-old man has died after sustaining serious burn injuries in a suspected Swieqi gas explosion, the police said on Thursday.

The police said in a statement the elderly man succumbed to his injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

The incident happened at around 7am in Triq il-Qantar last Sunday, when the neighbourhood was rocked by a large explosion. The metal garage door was blown out of its place and ended up in the middle of the street.

Police officers accompanied by members of the Civil Protection Department were on site to put out the ensuing fire inside the garage and ascertain there was no further danger to the public.

Police are investigating the cause of the explosion and duty magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is holding an inquiry into the incident.