Woman dies after quadbike she was on falls off cliff at Gozo’s Wied il-Mielaħ

A 31-year-old woman died on Saturday after a quadbike she was on fell into the sea at Gozo’s Wied il- Mielaħ.

The police said the accident happened at around 8pm in Triq Wied il-Mielaħ, Għarb.

Preliminary investigations showed the quad bike, manned by a 47-year-old Italian man, with the victim as passenger, was being driven close to the cliff edge.

The driver lost control of the quadbike, but managed to jump off before it fell into the sea. The woman failed to jump off.

The police, Armed Forces of Malta and Civil Protection Department were called in to rescue the woman, but was certified dead when she was brought ashore.

The man was administered first aid before he was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital where he was certified as suffering from light injuries.

Duty magistrate Brigitte Sultana has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.