Teen in critical condition after being hit by a car in Swieqi

A 14-year-old boy from Germany is in serious condition after being hit by a car in Triq Sant’ Andrija, Swieqi.

According to police, the boy was hit by a Dacia Logan car that was being driven by a 59-year-old man from Rabat.

The boy was given first aid and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. His injuries were certified as serious.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud was notified of the case and appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.