Shaukat Ali charged with corruption, money laundering over Vitals fraud involvement

Pakistani businessman Shaukat Ali Chaudhry appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges related to the fraudulent Vitals deal.

Accompanied by his lawyers, Ali was seen entering court. Ali is being charged with money laundering, trading in influence, misappropriation, promoting and active participation in a criminal organisation, and corruption.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is overseeing the arraignment.

MaltaToday had reported that Ali, along with former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, were central to the multi-million fraudulent hospitals concession. Investigators believed that Shaukat Ali’s family was rewarded with huge consultancy fees when Steward was to take over Vitals as concessionaires of the hospital – as much as €480,000.

The payments to Shaukat Ali were made two weeks before Steward Healthcare International – the international arm that took over the concession – signed a memorandum of understanding with the government to take over the hospitals concession.

Just yesterday, a magistrate ruled that Shaukat Ali’s son, Shaukat Asad Ali can stand trial, after ruling that there is sufficient evidence to commit him to trial on indictment.